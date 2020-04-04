The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four people including three professed cadres of a named political party and one Lusaka based business woman in Central Province for trafficking in Cannabis weighing 133.69 Kilograms, contrary to Chapter 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

These are identified as Harriet Mwape, 51, a businesswoman of John Laing Compound in Lusaka and three other cadres of which two females are also peasant farmers in Serenje district of Central Province Identified as Beatrice Mofya, 51, and Jacqueline Mofya, 20, while the man has been identified as Honest Chintu, aged 30 of Nakalengule village in Chitambo District of Central Province.

DEC officers intercepted and apprehended Harriet Mwape, 51 who was about to transport to Lusaka the contraband which had 63.17 kilograms of loose cannabis concealed in 50kg sack bags of fresh potatoes.

After an interrogation, Harriet later led the officers to Beatrice Mofya, 51, who concealed 43.29 kilograms of loose cannabis in Two (2) polythene sacks containing fresh potatoes and Jacqueline Mofya, 20, who concealed 15.81 kilograms of loose cannabis in a 50Kg polythene sack containing dry cassava.

Meanwhile Honest Chintu 30, was picked after a tip off from the members of the general public that he was exchanging salaula clothes in a batter system with loose cannabis in Nakalengule village of Chitambo District in Central Province.

The suspect who was found with 11.42 kilograms of loose cannabis further confirmed ownership of the abandoned cannabis that were picked up by officers in 2018 and 2019.

All the four suspects are in police custody and expected to appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by Mr Mwenge Mulenga, the Deputy Public Relations Officer.

