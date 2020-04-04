9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines

DEC nabs four over cannabis, three of which are professed cadres of a named political party

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines DEC nabs four over cannabis, three of which are professed cadres of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four people including three professed cadres of a named political party and one Lusaka based business woman in Central Province for trafficking in Cannabis weighing 133.69 Kilograms, contrary to Chapter 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

These are identified as Harriet Mwape, 51, a businesswoman of John Laing Compound in Lusaka and three other cadres of which two females are also peasant farmers in Serenje district of Central Province Identified as Beatrice Mofya, 51, and Jacqueline Mofya, 20, while the man has been identified as Honest Chintu, aged 30 of Nakalengule village in Chitambo District of Central Province.

DEC officers intercepted and apprehended Harriet Mwape, 51 who was about to transport to Lusaka the contraband which had 63.17 kilograms of loose cannabis concealed in 50kg sack bags of fresh potatoes.

After an interrogation, Harriet later led the officers to Beatrice Mofya, 51, who concealed 43.29 kilograms of loose cannabis in Two (2) polythene sacks containing fresh potatoes and Jacqueline Mofya, 20, who concealed 15.81 kilograms of loose cannabis in a 50Kg polythene sack containing dry cassava.

Meanwhile Honest Chintu 30, was picked after a tip off from the members of the general public that he was exchanging salaula clothes in a batter system with loose cannabis in Nakalengule village of Chitambo District in Central Province.

The suspect who was found with 11.42 kilograms of loose cannabis further confirmed ownership of the abandoned cannabis that were picked up by officers in 2018 and 2019.

All the four suspects are in police custody and expected to appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by Mr Mwenge Mulenga, the Deputy Public Relations Officer.

[Read 65 times, 65 reads today]
Previous articleBoZ pumps K10 billion in the economy to improve liquidity

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

DEC nabs four over cannabis, three of which are professed cadres of a named political party

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested four people including three professed cadres of a named political party and one...
Read more
Economy

BoZ pumps K10 billion in the economy to improve liquidity

Chief Editor - 19
The Bank of Zambia has announced that it has established a Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide...
Read more
Economy

Government suspends mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya copper Mines

Chief Editor - 6
The government has suspended mining activities at the Roan Basin CNMC-Luanshya Copper Mines PLC. Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says this is because the firm...
Read more
Columns

Nangula Ward, Local Government By-Election Results: What do they mean?

Chief Editor - 38
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The Electoral Commission of Zambia has conducted the first unique by-election during the period the country is experiencing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic....
Read more
General News

Zambian Roads Safety Group plans Distribute to 2 million face masks to bus stations and markets

Chief Editor - 7
The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) has plans of distributing 2 million (2,000,000) home-made masks over a period of 5 months to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Luanshya Council engages Luanshya Copper Mines over plans to set up open pit mine in Roan Sports Field

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The Luanshya Municipal Council says it wants a win-win outcome from any development taking place in the district. Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda says any investment...
Read more

Finance Minister was quarantined and his COVID-19 Test Result was Negative-Dr Chilufya

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ngandu was under quarantine but has tested negative to COVID-19. Minister...
Read more

Government expresses gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate to COVID-19 fight

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The government has expressed gratitude to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema over his decision to donate towards the fight against COVID-19. Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo...
Read more

HH starts sending out Coronavirus donations

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday’s flagged off the distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]