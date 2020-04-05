Zambia has for the 3rd day not recorded any new COVID-19 case, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.
Speaking to the media during the he 16th COVID-19 update, Dr Chilufya announced that one more person has been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 3 with active cases now standing at 35, and that over 5 000 cases still remain on surveillance while all the 36 cases are doing well under the watchful eye of health experts.
Dr Chilufya disclosed that 280 public alerts were recorded and none tested positive and have been sent home and further said 1,544 people have successfully completed the 14 day quarantine period and have been discharged.
“Statistics look encouraging and promising but it’s not time to relent” he said as he emphasized the need to heed to all the health guidelines such as social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travels.
And Dr Chilufya has declared the new residence at the University of Zambia Great East Road campus as a quarantine centre for truck drivers bringing various goods in the country.
“We have come up with a mechanism working with ministries of communication and transport, home affairs to ensure that there is minimal disruption of trade and commerce” he said.
In ensuring that Trade and commerce continue, Dr Chilufya said the government has come up with a mechanism to ensure that there is the minimum disruption of movements of trucks through the borders.
He, however, said stringent measures have been enforced to ensure that there is increased surveillance and announced that due to the reported positive COVID-19 case in Malawi, the screening will be enhanced in Eastern Province at the Mwami border.
Fantastic news! Thank God. I agree with the minister, we not out of the woods yet and should not relent. It could still be out there.
Yebo thank you Jehovah
The more this man keeps showing up everyday in front of cameras during this crisis the more he is seen as a leader even though he merely announcing …meanwhile the Head of State is cowering in State House. You have 35 cases and 5000 under surveillance…please tell us how you are monitoring that figure of 5000. Some of us are not that gullible!!
Never trust PF bandits ministers…too much lies..they never tell the truth
We thank God!!! Indeed this is encouraging news but we shouldn’t relent, we should defeat this CORONAVIRUS!!!!
Thank you Jesus. Mr. Chilufya be very mindful of the donations from China where the disease started and they are now in the forefront donating. I don’t trust these chocholis. For those who will be given protective gear like face masks, please wash and iron before you use them. We will not accept any vaccines from any country as France is poised to kill us.
Excellent development. We thank our women and men in uniform risking their lives for our safety. @ tarinyo, let me ask you a question, you have for long been criticising our approach to the fight against coronva virus on the basis of wanting the president to give you updates rather than the qualified health specialist. This , I believe, is due to expecting us to follow the approach your adopted countries are taking . E.g. boris Johnson addressing people daily before his quarantine. My question is, if their approach is so good why are thousands dying? Does it matter who makes an announcement? I would rather his excellency is working hard and ensuring lives are saved rather than daily briefings where people are dying in their thousands.
Tarino maybe you should be putting all that stress and concern into your adopted country. You should be holding to task your leader boris for the thousands of deaths under his watch. How can a so called developed country lose so many lives. Tarino you question the genuineness of our numbers. However, if we were reporting lies surely we wouldn’t be able to hide deaths. No deaths recorded apart from one. So either people are hiding deaths in Zambia or you are just a very hurt man who thought moving abroad was heaven on earth. Now you spend all your time hating on your former country of birth. Tell us how many people have died in your England vs how many have died here.
I have no time to respond to an impostor today…I mean for someone who is based in Zambia I have never seen one who never misses a day without mentioning England, UK, Boris Johnson, or to minute UK News updates. Grow up young man you can make your own name on LT apart from impersonations.
Bemba man – why dont you go to your pastor he speaks to this blonde blue eyed chap callled Jesus to get the cure for covid -19 then sell to the whole world? This gullibility with religion never ceases to amaze me.