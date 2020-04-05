Some residents of Chipangali district are reportedly using a locally brewed alcoholic spirit commonly known as Kachasu, as a hand sanitizer to protect themselves from coronavirus (COVID-19).
This came to light when the department of health held a COVID-19 sensitization meeting at Kasenga rural health centre in Chipangali on Friday.
The villagers said they had no access to recommended hand sanitizers hence decided to use Kachasu as a hand sanitizer.
They have since requested government to distribute hand sanitizers to rural areas.
Chipangali District Senior Environmental Health Officer, Agripa Zulu urded those who own shops in rural areas should stock hand sanitizers so that residents could buy.
Mr. Zulu encouraged communities to observe high hygiene measures and all directives given by government.
He said they should work with the Environmental Health Technologists (EHTs) to help domesticate actions put in place by government.
Mr. Zulu further encouraged villagers to report suspects who could have been in
contact with people infected with the disease or had just come from high risk countries.
The community thanked the department of health for sensitisation them about the disease and providing Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials which have helped them acquire more knowledge about COVID-19.
And health officials at Mkanda, Tamanda and Vizinge health facilities, which are closer to the border with Malawi, have been urged to be on high alert as they attend to patients that come from the neighbouring country.
I don’t see anything wrong by using Kachasu, if anything it is even better that the hand sanitizers you want from the shops.
Hand sanitizers from the shops have some percentage of alcohol but kachasu is almost 100% pure alcohol.
Continue being innovative as villagers.
But one would expect further sensitization and explanations from the health authorities as to weather using Kachasu is a better alternative or not. We all know that Kachasu has high or let me say abnormal alcohol content which could go a long way in disinfecting some ones hands and therefore prevent the transmission of corona virus. Explain exactly to the people if it is ok to use Kachasu. If its alright there is no harm as this commodity is almost readily available at village level. I know you are thinking that you may be encouraging people to be brewing illegal bear, but there is no harm if it can achieve the same intended purpose. So come on health authorities tell us if people can use Kachasu as a sanitizer.
Alcohol is effective at killing different types of microbes, including both viruses and bacteria, because it unfolds and inactivates their proteins. This process, which is called denaturation, will cripple and often kill the microbe because its proteins will unfold and stick together…but you need a concentration of more than 60% ALC.
I suppose, Kachaso being the poison it is, in neat form, it must be over 60% ACL.. right? Tarino Orange, educate me.