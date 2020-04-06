9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Headlines

No new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two more Patients Recover and are discharged

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines No new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced.

And the Minister said two more patients have been discharged bringing the total number of people discharged to five.

Updating the nation on COVID-19, Dr. Chilufya said 33 cases still remain active but stable in Lusaka Province and Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province.

He said the government has continued to heighten surveillance and has reiterated the need for all Zambians to adhere to the Public Health measures announced by President Edgar Lungu in his address to the nation.

Dr. Chilufya, however, said that complacence remains one of the greatest threats Zambia faces as people are not acting accordingly to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He reiterated the need for Zambia to stay home and avoid non-essential travel as they observe social distancing and wash their hands.

And Dr. Chilufya said 72 truck drivers that were carrying essential goods were tested and results have come out negative for COVID-19.

He said the drivers carrying essential goods through the Kazungula and Livingstone Ports were screened at the points of entry and were escorted into Lusaka at the University of Zambia where they were tested again.

Dr. Chilufya said this process will continue and everyone entering the country will be quarantined mandatorily for 14 days before being integrated into the society.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

No new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two more Patients Recover and are discharged

Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya...
Read more
General News

President Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created...
Read more
Economy

Government commended for the timely funding of the local government equalization fund

Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union and the Fire Services Union of Zambia have commended the government for the timely funding of the...
Read more
Economy

Measures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

Chief Editor - 10
Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo says he has noted with much consternation the statement that was issued by the Bank of Zambia...
Read more
Economy

Over 270 jobs slashed as Edgars and Jets close shops in Zambia

Chief Editor - 14
South African clothing chains Edgars and Jets have filed for bankruptcy, sending over 270 workers on the streets. In a notice to employees, EDCON Limited,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zamtel offers Free Calling, Free Data as Part of COVID-19 Relief Package

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Zamtel says it has launched free calling, free messages and free data usage to its customers during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic. All Zamtel...
Read more

Street Vending is still illegal in Zambia, says Local Government Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Local Government Minister Charles Banda has reiterated that street vending in the country is illegal unless when conducted in designated places as prescribed by...
Read more

No new COVID-19 cases detected in Zambia, one more patient discharged

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Zambia has for the 3rd day not recorded any new COVID-19 case, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed. Speaking to the media during the...
Read more

CEC confirms deal with ZESCO is dead

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Copperbelt Energy Corporation says negotiations for a new bulk supply agreement with ZESCO failed because of some new proposed terms that the government...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]