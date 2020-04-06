Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced.

And the Minister said two more patients have been discharged bringing the total number of people discharged to five.

Updating the nation on COVID-19, Dr. Chilufya said 33 cases still remain active but stable in Lusaka Province and Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province.

He said the government has continued to heighten surveillance and has reiterated the need for all Zambians to adhere to the Public Health measures announced by President Edgar Lungu in his address to the nation.

Dr. Chilufya, however, said that complacence remains one of the greatest threats Zambia faces as people are not acting accordingly to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He reiterated the need for Zambia to stay home and avoid non-essential travel as they observe social distancing and wash their hands.

And Dr. Chilufya said 72 truck drivers that were carrying essential goods were tested and results have come out negative for COVID-19.

He said the drivers carrying essential goods through the Kazungula and Livingstone Ports were screened at the points of entry and were escorted into Lusaka at the University of Zambia where they were tested again.

Dr. Chilufya said this process will continue and everyone entering the country will be quarantined mandatorily for 14 days before being integrated into the society.

