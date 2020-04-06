The Lundazi Magistrate Court has sentenced a Patriotic Front cadre Frank Mwale to four years imprisonment.

This is in a matter in which Frank Mwale was facing two charges.

In the first count, Mwale was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to Grace Lungu, a Breeze FM Reporter while in the second count, Mwale is accused of stealing money amounting to 400 Kwacha, property of Lungu.

The two incidents happened on February 12, 2019 during the Mkomba ward by-election in Lundazi district.

Magistrate Joseph Kapilya handed a two years suspended sentence to Mwale in the second count while another two years custodial sentence in the first count.

Magistrate Kapila told the accused that the sentences will run concurrently with effect from today the 6th of April 2020.

This means that Mwale will serve two years prison sentence.

