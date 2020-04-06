9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
General News

PF cadre who assaulted Breeze FM Reporter sentenced to 4 years in jail

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
General News PF cadre who assaulted Breeze FM Reporter sentenced to 4 years in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lundazi Magistrate Court has sentenced a Patriotic Front cadre Frank Mwale to four years imprisonment.

This is in a matter in which Frank Mwale was facing two charges.

In the first count, Mwale was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to Grace Lungu, a Breeze FM Reporter while in the second count, Mwale is accused of stealing money amounting to 400 Kwacha, property of Lungu.

The two incidents happened on February 12, 2019 during the Mkomba ward by-election in Lundazi district.

Magistrate Joseph Kapilya handed a two years suspended sentence to Mwale in the second count while another two years custodial sentence in the first count.

Magistrate Kapila told the accused that the sentences will run concurrently with effect from today the 6th of April 2020.

This means that Mwale will serve two years prison sentence.

[Read 172 times, 172 reads today]
Previous articleIt will be catastrophic to Keep PF in Power Beyond 2021

4 COMMENTS

  4. They should have not suspended that 2 years. In any case if the third term goes through this fo.ol will earn an undeserved pardon. Awe mwe!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

PF cadre who assaulted Breeze FM Reporter sentenced to 4 years in jail

The Lundazi Magistrate Court has sentenced a Patriotic Front cadre Frank Mwale to four years imprisonment. This is in a...
Read more
Columns

It will be catastrophic to Keep PF in Power Beyond 2021

Chief Editor - 1
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member There are only THREE words that perfectly describes the Patriotic Front (PF) reign in office since 2011: MANIPULATION, DECEPTION,...
Read more
General News

I’ ll continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing-HH

Chief Editor - 7
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing. Mr Hichilema says in order to mitigate...
Read more
Headlines

No new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two more Patients Recover and are discharged

Chief Editor - 7
Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced. And the Minister said...
Read more
General News

President Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I’ ll continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing-HH

General News Chief Editor - 7
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing. Mr Hichilema says in order to mitigate...
Read more

President Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created...
Read more

Lusambo warns Nutricom Food and Beverage Limited for claiming their Ginger Kombucha Energy drink can prevent Corona virus

General News Chief Editor - 19
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that government will not allow business entities in Zambia to produce misleading adverts that their products can...
Read more

Germany organisations donate ambulance to Kaindu clinic

General News Chief Editor - 10
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has applauded Amatheon Agri and the German Arbetheir-Samariter Bund (ASB) for investing in Zambia’s health and agriculture sectors. Mr....
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 172 times, 172 reads today]