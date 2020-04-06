9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
General News

I’ ll continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing-HH

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News I' ll continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing-HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing.

Mr Hichilema says in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as the growing economic fallout, Zambians must join hands and take on a range of expert advice from various stakeholders.

He said Zambia comes first, before partisan politics and any differences leaders may have hence the need to embrace each other during these difficult times.

Mr Hichilema said solutions are often missed where there is intolerance to alternative views and perspectives from those whom other do not agree with.

He said the UPND’s commitment to Zambia is unwavering and have no doubt that together, Zambia shall overcome the deadly scourge that has brought the world to a standstill.

Recently, Mr Hichilema flagged off a nationwide distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking when he flagged off the distribution exercise at his residence, Mr Hichilema said Coronavirus was real and should be taken seriously.

He encouraged Zambians to continue adhering to strict health guidelines as provided by health authorities.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleNo new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two more Patients Recover and are discharged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

I’ ll continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing-HH

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing. Mr Hichilema...
Read more
Headlines

No new COVID-19 case for four days in Zambia, two more Patients Recover and are discharged

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has for the fourth consecutive day not recorded any new cases of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced. And the Minister said...
Read more
General News

President Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created...
Read more
Economy

Government commended for the timely funding of the local government equalization fund

Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union and the Fire Services Union of Zambia have commended the government for the timely funding of the...
Read more
Economy

Measures announced by BOZ are disjointed, impractical, vague and merely intended to give a false perception

Chief Editor - 10
Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo says he has noted with much consternation the statement that was issued by the Bank of Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu applauds the Bureau of the Heads of States on COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu has applauded the Bureau of the Heads of States of the African Union that met on 26th March 2020 and created...
Read more

Lusambo warns Nutricom Food and Beverage Limited for claiming their Ginger Kombucha Energy drink can prevent Corona virus

General News Chief Editor - 19
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that government will not allow business entities in Zambia to produce misleading adverts that their products can...
Read more

Germany organisations donate ambulance to Kaindu clinic

General News Chief Editor - 10
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has applauded Amatheon Agri and the German Arbetheir-Samariter Bund (ASB) for investing in Zambia’s health and agriculture sectors. Mr....
Read more

UNZA becomes quarantine centre for lorry drivers

General News Chief Editor - 15
Government has declared the University of Zambia (UNZA) as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 suspected cases. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced at the briefing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]