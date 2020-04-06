UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he will continue offering solutions to the prevailing challenges Zambia is facing.

Mr Hichilema says in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as the growing economic fallout, Zambians must join hands and take on a range of expert advice from various stakeholders.

He said Zambia comes first, before partisan politics and any differences leaders may have hence the need to embrace each other during these difficult times.

Mr Hichilema said solutions are often missed where there is intolerance to alternative views and perspectives from those whom other do not agree with.

He said the UPND’s commitment to Zambia is unwavering and have no doubt that together, Zambia shall overcome the deadly scourge that has brought the world to a standstill.

Recently, Mr Hichilema flagged off a nationwide distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking when he flagged off the distribution exercise at his residence, Mr Hichilema said Coronavirus was real and should be taken seriously.

He encouraged Zambians to continue adhering to strict health guidelines as provided by health authorities.

