Monday, April 6, 2020
Headlines

Zamtel offers Free Calling, Free Data as Part of COVID-19 Relief Package

By Chief Editor
Zamtel says it has launched free calling, free messages and free data usage to its customers during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All Zamtel mobile prepaid customers will receive free 5 Minutes On-net calling, 50 MB of data and a further 10 On-net SMS’s as part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility during this period.

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the offer will allow customers to remain connected with family and friends during this difficult period.

Mr Mupeta explained that customers will be able to enjoy this offer on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting this week.

The offer will be available to all active customers with no conditions attached and will be valid up to midnight on the selected days.

“Zamtels key priority is keeping people connected during this difficult period. Driven by our strong belief that all our customers should be connected, we have announced this free calling offer as part of our contribution to the fight against Covid-19,” said Mr. Mupeta.
Mr Mupeta said the offer which can be activated by dialing *335# is aimed at minimizing the impact of Covid-19 on households and small businesses and ensuring that the pandemic does not constrain people’s ability to stay connected.

“During this difficult period, it is critical that customers stay connected with their loved ones. We want to encourage people to stay home but remain connected to their family and friends. We know that the pandemic has had negative effects on the lives of our customers and our hope is that this offer can help cushion this impact.”

He added, “We will continue to work with all stakeholders in order to fight the spread of Covid-19. Recently, we partnered with the Ministry of Health to provide front line staff with 500 mobile handsets provisioned with Closed User Group free calling for all group members. We also donated K200,000 to support the national Covid-19 response,” Mr Mupeta said.

Mr. Mupeta also disclosed that Zamtel has opened new Service Centers in Chawama, Kafue and Ten Miles so that customers can easily access products and services.

“We urge the public to visit the new Service Centers in Chawama, Kafue and 10 miles and access Zamtel products and services such as mobile money, purchase of airtime, buying of SIM cards, Sim replacement, and registration as Mobile Money Agents.” Mr. Mupeta added.

Mr Mupeta also appealed to businesses and individuals interested in opening Zamtel Service Centers to get in touch through Zamtel Shops and Distributors. Potential partners can also call 0950003317 or email [email protected]

He urged Zambians to continue practicing social distancing and other measures recommended by the Ministry of Health such as staying at home.

