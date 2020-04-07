PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that it is sad to hear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to the Intensive Care Unit after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement released to the media by his Special Assistant for Press Mr. Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu wished Prime Minister Johnson a quick recovery.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and the great people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

The Head of State also extended his thoughts to all those who have lost loved ones from the coronavirus disease and wished a quick recovery to all who are still battling to survive from it.

“The widespread of COVID-19 is unfortunate and we all have to work together to defeat this pandemic by ensuring that our people comply with measures announced by World Health Organisation,” said President Lungu.

Yesterday the British Prime Minister was admitted to the intensive care Unit. According to latest reports, Mr Johnson is “in good spirits” after spending the night in intensive care being treated for coronavirus, and that he was stable overnight and is being given oxygen and is not on a ventilator.

The statement read “The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

