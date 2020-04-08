President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked the Church, the different Political Parties as well as the Donor Community, both local and foreign for standing in solidarity with his government in the fight against the Coronavirus virus (COVID 19) in the nation.

In a message of gratitude was delivered by Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya at the daily briefing on the status of COVID 19 in the nation, at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Lusaka this afternoon, President Lungu stated that when a country is faced with a calamity the magnitude of COVID the virus, it becomes important for all stakeholders to come together and mount a common fight in unison to ensure that the common threat to the existence of mankind is defeated.

He said President Lungu had emphasised the need of striking a balance between averting a health catastrophe and ensuring that the livelihood of the zambian citizens is supported and also ensuring that the economy continues to run.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, I would like to thank all political parties that have come in solidarity with the government and the Zambian people, to come and participate in the collective fight against COVID 19. We would like to thank the church for partnering with the government in the fight against COVID 19. This is as should be,” the Health Minister said.

“I therefore on behalf of President Lungu and His Government, place on record our profound appreciation for the solidarity from the various political parties and religious groupings,” he said.

“I also reiterate our gratitude to all that have participated in the fight against COVID 19 thus far. The corporate world, various banks, the association of the Indian community in Zambia, Lamasat and many others too numerous to itemize,” he added.

The Minister also took time to thank the various cooperating partners such as the United States Government, CDC, the Chinese and Japanese Governments, the British Government through DFID, the UN system, the European Union and the World Bank.

“The community is also highly appreciated. The index of suspicion has been very high and you have alerted us on a number of activities happening in the community that have been of significant importance. And we have worked together to protect the public and the nation from COVID 19,” he said.

At the briefing, Bread of life church donated a cheque of K100,000 towards the fight against COVID 19 which was delivered by Bishop Joseph Imakando. 3 Political parties also made their donations. From the New Congress Party, the COVID 19 fight was beefed up with 75,000 cash money with 1000 bags of mealie meal, delivered by Party President Mr. Peter Chanda. From the Zambia Republican Party was a cash donation of 50,000 with 1000 bags of Mealie Meal, delivered by Party President Mr. Wright Musoma. United Party for National Development (UPND) donated 200 bags of Mealie meal, bathing soaps and some sanitizers among other items, delivered by Mrs. Mutale Nalumango.

Dr. Chilufya updated the nation no new cases of Covid 19 had been recorded in the last 24 hours making it 6 consecutive days without a new positive case and that that the number of recoveries remains 7

