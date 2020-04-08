The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has commended Government for the concerted efforts and measures that have been instituted this far to fight COVID-19.

The PMRC says it is collaborating with Government agencies to recommend implementation modalities to some of the measures being put in place.

Bernadette Zulu, the PMRC Executive Director says her Organisation is also contributing with widespread dissemination of information to increase awareness and also challenging the citizenry to play their part.

Mrs Zulu said it is also commendable that Government has ensured that movement of goods is not affected by putting in place logistics to allow for market reach.

She said in a statement that this among other things also reaffirms that agriculture production and marketing are uninterrupted in this difficult period.

Mrs Zulu said the Government is doing its part and this is therefore a call for all citizens to also be responsible and endeavor to adhere to all the guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health.

She said the coronavirus is not just a public health crisis as it has affected every sector and therefore every institution and individual must be involved in the fight.

