9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Government commended for the measures that have been instituted to fight COVID-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Government commended for the measures that have been instituted to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has commended Government for the concerted efforts and measures that have been instituted this far to fight COVID-19.

The PMRC says it is collaborating with Government agencies to recommend implementation modalities to some of the measures being put in place.

Bernadette Zulu, the PMRC Executive Director says her Organisation is also contributing with widespread dissemination of information to increase awareness and also challenging the citizenry to play their part.

Mrs Zulu said it is also commendable that Government has ensured that movement of goods is not affected by putting in place logistics to allow for market reach.

She said in a statement that this among other things also reaffirms that agriculture production and marketing are uninterrupted in this difficult period.

Mrs Zulu said the Government is doing its part and this is therefore a call for all citizens to also be responsible and endeavor to adhere to all the guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health.

She said the coronavirus is not just a public health crisis as it has affected every sector and therefore every institution and individual must be involved in the fight.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]
Previous articleMopani copper mines should heed the governments directive and peoples call not to put the mine under care and maintenance
Next articleZero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic gets support

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic gets support

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has commended the government particularly the Ministry of Health for its zero-tolerance...
Read more
General News

Government commended for the measures that have been instituted to fight COVID-19

Chief Editor - 2
The Policy Monitoring and Research Center has commended Government for the concerted efforts and measures that have been instituted this far to fight COVID-19....
Read more
Feature Politics

Mopani copper mines should heed the governments directive and peoples call not to put the mine under care and maintenance

editor - 7
As president of the Association of Unemployed Youths speaking on behalf of the organization and my fellow youths I urge Mopani Copper Mines to...
Read more
General News

Kaizer Zulu reconciles with Chitambo MP Chanda Mutale after an altercation at a Mall

Chief Editor - 72
Former President Edgar Lungu's political advisor Kaizer Zulu has reconciled with Chitambo Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale after an altercation which occurred at East...
Read more
Headlines

Mopani defiant, mines to close from today

Chief Editor - 29
Mopani says it will go ahead and place its Nkaka and Mufulira mines on care and maintenance with effect from today. In a statement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic gets support

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has commended the government particularly the Ministry of Health for its zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in...
Read more

Kaizer Zulu reconciles with Chitambo MP Chanda Mutale after an altercation at a Mall

General News Chief Editor - 72
Former President Edgar Lungu's political advisor Kaizer Zulu has reconciled with Chitambo Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale after an altercation which occurred at East...
Read more

FQM pledges to abide by policies and measures to prevent COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 4
The First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has pledged to abide by policies and measures which government has put in place through the Ministry of Health...
Read more

President Lungu wishes British Prime Minister quick recovery

General News Chief Editor - 40
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that it is sad to hear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to the Intensive Care Unit after being...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]