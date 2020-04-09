9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 9, 2020
General News

Government hands over Buses and and Power Generators to Zambia Correctional Service Command in Kabwe

By Chief Editor
General News
GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over 45 buses and 44 Power Generators to the Zambia Correctional Service Command in Kabwe of Central Province.

Speaking during the official hand over ceremony held at the Mukobeko Maximum Correctional facility, Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants to see a modernized and better equipped correctional service.

Hon. Kampyongo said since time immemorial the Zambia Correctional Service has been one of the departments that had been lagging behind in terms of modernized tools of work.

“Government has thought to procure these buses as a way of trying to cushion the Transportation challenge that has for a long time terrorized the Zambia Correctional service, as you may recall just last year alone in 2019 the Correctional service recorded two road traffic accidents involving both officers and inmates some of whom unfortunately lost their lives, and so it is against backgrounds like such that we have been able to procure these staff buses that we are handing over” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo said that the 45 buses are part of the long-awaited vehicle consignment which the government had contracted Polytech a Chinese Company to supply.

“The Correctional Service is yet to receive 44 twin cabs, 20 tractors, 15 ambulances, 4 combine harvesters, and 3 bulldozers,” he said.

He said that as per contractual obligation Polytech is meant to supply 146 vehicles to the Zambia Correctional Service, stating that the correctional service so far received among others 7,000 combat boots, 5,000 rain coats, 3,000 riot kits, 5,000 brown shoes, and 500 black staff shoes.

“The Zambia Correctional Service has also received 5,000 t-shirts, 500 weather coats, 5,000 green Jerseys, 42,000 inmate uniforms and 44 Power Generators meant to boost the operation of the correctional services countrywide,” Hon Kampyongo said.

And on his part, Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner-General Lloyd Chilundika thanked President Edgar Lungu and his Government for Prioritising the needs of the officers and inmates in the Correctional service.

Commissioner Chilundika urged his officers to ensure that they guard jealously and maintain the condition of the Buses and other assorted items that have been delivered.

“Honourable as you return please go and Convey our gratitude and total loyalty to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia our Commander in Chief,” Mr. Chilundika said.

