9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Intercontinental Hotel Lusaka shuts down, close to 200 workers sent home due to Covid-19

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Intercontinental Hotel Lusaka shuts down, close to 200 workers sent home due...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Inter-Continental Group of Hotels has officially written to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on its intentions to shut down its operations and send 180 employees home due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Zambia Unified Union of Tourism and Hospitality says the Hotel has already sent the 180 workers on forced but paid leave in view of its decision to shut down its operations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Union General Secretary Emmanuel Kapopo says he is hopeful that no worker will completely lose their employment after further engagement with management, government and the Unions in the industry.

Mr Kapopo said the Hotel management, government and the Union are expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the way forward.

And Mr Kapopo has called on government to heed to the calls from the Livingstone Tourism Association to waive the tourism levy and other taxes as a way of cushioning the operations in the industry.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleFIFA Issues Player Status Guidelines During Covid-19 Outbreak

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Intercontinental Hotel Lusaka shuts down, close to 200 workers sent home due to Covid-19

Inter-Continental Group of Hotels has officially written to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on its intentions to...
Read more
Feature Sports

FIFA Issues Player Status Guidelines During Covid-19 Outbreak

sports - 0
FIFA has issued official player status guidelines to member associations’ that have suspended their domestic competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines also include...
Read more
Economy

Mopani miners sent back home as mine is placed under care and maintenance

Chief Editor - 27
Hundred of Mopani miners were this morning sent back home after management proceeded to placing the mine on care and maintenance. Mopani Copper Mines General...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu thanks Donors to the COVID-19 Fight as Zambia continues to record Zero new cases

Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked the Church, the different Political Parties as well as the Donor Community, both local and foreign for...
Read more
General News

Zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic gets support

Chief Editor - 8
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development has commended the government particularly the Ministry of Health for its zero-tolerance on tobacco consumption particularly in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu thanks Donors to the COVID-19 Fight as Zambia continues to record Zero new cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has thanked the Church, the different Political Parties as well as the Donor Community, both local and foreign for...
Read more

Mopani defiant, mines to close from today

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
Mopani says it will go ahead and place its Nkaka and Mufulira mines on care and maintenance with effect from today. In a statement...
Read more

Zambia’s Statistics on COVID-19 are accurate, there is no need for Government to Falsify Figures

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
The Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that that all Zambia's statistics on COVID-19 are accurate and not manipulative and...
Read more

Mopani Mines proposes to shut down operations as Government sharply rejects the plans

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
Mopani copper mine has proposed to Government to put the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira under care and maintenance. Mines Minister Richard Musukwa announced during...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]