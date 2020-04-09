Inter-Continental Group of Hotels has officially written to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on its intentions to shut down its operations and send 180 employees home due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Zambia Unified Union of Tourism and Hospitality says the Hotel has already sent the 180 workers on forced but paid leave in view of its decision to shut down its operations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Union General Secretary Emmanuel Kapopo says he is hopeful that no worker will completely lose their employment after further engagement with management, government and the Unions in the industry.

Mr Kapopo said the Hotel management, government and the Union are expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the way forward.

And Mr Kapopo has called on government to heed to the calls from the Livingstone Tourism Association to waive the tourism levy and other taxes as a way of cushioning the operations in the industry.

