No person will be allowed to get on public buses and the congested Chisokone market in Kitwe without a mask, Kitwe District Commissioner (DC) Chileshe Bweupe has said.

Mr. Bweupe said this was one of the ways the spread of COVID-19 could be avoided in places where social distancing was a challenge.

“I have noted with concern that some bus operators on some routes have not reduced the number of passengers on their buses, posing a risk to people on board. People sit on those buses all squeezed up… a situation we cannot allow to continue,” he said.

The District Commissioner maintained that it was important for passengers to take the call seriously if they were to protect one another and manage to win the fight against the deadly virus.

Mr Bweupe said that he was holding talks with market association leaders to see how best they could ensure that everyone that got into Chisokone market had a mask on their face.

He noted that Chisokone was one of the most congested markets in the country with people from all walks of life, stressing that controlling the outbreak once it attacked the market would be difficult.

“Avoid going into that market if you do not have a mask, it is very dangerous because you may not know your neighbour’s movements. Let us protect one another by ensuring that we always do the right thing,” Mr Bweupe emphasized

