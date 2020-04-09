9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Mopani Copper Mines is using the Coronavirus to cease operations in Zambia-Musukwa

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mines and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa has accused Mopani Copper Mines of using the Coronavirus to cease operations in Zambia.

Mr Musukwa says the reasons advanced by Mopani today for placing its mines in Kitwe and Mufulira under Care and Maintenance are very inconsistent with what they said yesterday in a video conference which they had with the Authorities.

The Minister has since urged Mopani Copper Mines to rethink their decision to place the Nkana and Mufulira mines on care and maintenance and open dialogue to find solutions to the challenges they are facing.

Mr Musukwa said government was open to dialogue not only with Mopani but other mining companies on the challenges they may be facing in their operations.

Speaking on Capital FM in Lusaka, Mr Musukwa said Government cannot allow arbitrary closure of the two mines but can at the moment only entertain scaling down of operations by the mining company.

He said Mopani Copper Mines is hiding under the cover of COVID-19 to cease operations in Zambia and has challenged them to be transparent and clearly state why they want to put their mines on care and maintenance.

Hundred of Mopani miners were this morning sent back home after management proceeded to placing the mine on care and maintenance.

Mopani Copper Mines General Manager Colyn Farr met the miners who were in the morning shift and advised them to return home.

Mr Farr then proceeded to issue letters to employees, sending them on mandatory leave.

The letters issued by Mopani Copper Mines Human Resource department to employees indicated that workers will be paid their basic pay and housing allowances for at least 3 months and are not allowed to take up full time or formal employment elsewhere while leave days will not accrue during the period they will be home.

Previous articleIntercontinental Hotel Lusaka shuts down, close to 200 workers sent home due to Covid-19

