President Edgar Lungu has announced that measures he announced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia will be extended by another two weeks.

In a national address aired on state TV, President Lungu noted that the measures have yielded some level of success although they have a game away livelihoods of some people.

He announced that Zambia has as tidal horn a full week without recording any new case of COVID-19.

President Lungu explained that out of the 82 tests conducted over the last 24 Hours, none were found positive.

He said 17 patients were discharged over the past 24 Hours.

Below is the attached Speech

PRESIDENT LUNGU MAKES SECOND ADDRESS TO NATION ON COVID

[Read 146 times, 207 reads today]