President Edgar Lungu has urged the nation and families to dedicate this Holy Week and Easter to praying fervently for Zambia and the rest of the world for God’s infinity mercy and healing on all COVID-19 patients.

President Lungu said, unlike the past, this year will mark the Holy Week and Easter behind closed doors with our families.

He said the commemoration this year is even more significant as the world grapples with COVID-19 which has claimed thousands of lives and left millions infected.

“During this time, may we remember our brothers and sisters who have died across the globe due to COVID-19. My deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved families across the world who have lost their loved ones and together with the family of our beloved citizen who lost his life to the pandemic”, he said.

The President said in the midst of this pandemic, as a Christian nation, Zambia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Let the commemoration bring about renewed hope, trust and faith in God. This is equally a time for self-introspection”, he added

President Lungu also urged Zambians continue to take precautionary measures against COVID-19.

