Zanaco FC has disclosed that the teams’ wage bill will not be adjusted despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced the FAZ league to be postponed.

The FAZ Super Division has been locked-out for over the last three weeks now following the suspension of the 2019/2020 season due to the pandemic.

“I think what we need to appreciate is that the salary structures in Zambia are different from Europe so as Zanaco FC, we have maintained paying our normal salaries,” Zanaco FC general manager Marlon Kananda said on ZNBC TV Sports On show on Thursday.

“As a club we know that this pandemic has hit everybody and taking away something from the players will be an injustice so we have decided to maintain their salaries. There is no pay cut.

“Definitely, they will be other areas that players will not enjoy what is in their contract like bonus because it come with performance.”

And Kananda added that the seven-time champions’ operations were running smoothly despite the dent in match-day revenue.

“It is not an easy task running a successful club like Zanaco FC,” Kananda said.

“The shareholders and stakeholders look forward to seeing the team perform well both in the local league and continental.

“But what is exciting is after delinking from the bank, we are expected to run as a business and expected to ensure that the club is able to sustain itself and definitely we will come up with all these strategic plans to ensure that in the next five years, the club should be able to sustain itself.

“We call upon other companies that want to advertise their product that Zanaco is a club they can always come to because we play in continental and always aiming high playing in the local league.”

Zanaco headed into the emergency recess 10th on the FAZ Super Division table on 35points from 21 games with four matches in hand and are eleven points behind leaders Forest Rangers with nine fixtures left before the league is concluded.

