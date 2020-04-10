9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 10, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zanaco FC Players’ Pay Safe

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zanaco FC Players' Pay Safe
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco FC has disclosed that the teams’ wage bill will not be adjusted despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced the FAZ league to be postponed.

The FAZ Super Division has been locked-out for over the last three weeks now following the suspension of the 2019/2020 season due to the pandemic.

“I think what we need to appreciate is that the salary structures in Zambia are different from Europe so as Zanaco FC, we have maintained paying our normal salaries,” Zanaco FC general manager Marlon Kananda said on ZNBC TV Sports On show on Thursday.

“As a club we know that this pandemic has hit everybody and taking away something from the players will be an injustice so we have decided to maintain their salaries. There is no pay cut.

“Definitely, they will be other areas that players will not enjoy what is in their contract like bonus because it come with performance.”

And Kananda added that the seven-time champions’ operations were running smoothly despite the dent in match-day revenue.

“It is not an easy task running a successful club like Zanaco FC,” Kananda said.

“The shareholders and stakeholders look forward to seeing the team perform well both in the local league and continental.

“But what is exciting is after delinking from the bank, we are expected to run as a business and expected to ensure that the club is able to sustain itself and definitely we will come up with all these strategic plans to ensure that in the next five years, the club should be able to sustain itself.

“We call upon other companies that want to advertise their product that Zanaco is a club they can always come to because we play in continental and always aiming high playing in the local league.”

Zanaco headed into the emergency recess 10th on the FAZ Super Division table on 35points from 21 games with four matches in hand and are eleven points behind leaders Forest Rangers with nine fixtures left before the league is concluded.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleUPND donates additional beef to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Committee and to the Zambia Correctional Service

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zanaco FC Players’ Pay Safe

Zanaco FC has disclosed that the teams’ wage bill will not be adjusted despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has...
Read more
Headlines

UPND donates additional beef to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Committee and to the Zambia Correctional Service

Chief Editor - 0
The Opposition UPND has donated additional beef to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Committee and to the Zambia Correctional Service for those incarcerated. Other donated...
Read more
Rural News

House of Chiefs express desire to join government in the fight against the COVID-19

Chief Editor - 3
Three representatives of the House of Chiefs have expressed their desire to join government in disaster management including the fight against the COVID-19. Chairperson for...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Records a Second COVID-19 Death

Chief Editor - 38
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has recorded the second death resulting from the Coronavirus. Dr Chilufya said the deceased is...
Read more
General News

Coronavirus: Zambian Students Adapt to Online Learning Amid Class Suspension Over Pandemic

editor - 2
By Sidney Kawimbe For a while now, online education has been a good option for students who, for various reasons cannot access on-the-ground education. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Five Players Impress Mordon Malitoli in 2020 Season

Feature Sports sports - 0
1994 AFCON legend Mordon Malitoli has listed his best five players so far of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season in the midst of...
Read more

Ex Zambia Junior International Herman Chilupe Dies

Feature Sports sports - 2
Former Junior international and Forest Rangers midfielder Herman Chilupe has died. Chilupe, 35, died in Ndola on Monday after an illness and was buried on...
Read more

FIFA Issues Player Status Guidelines During Covid-19 Outbreak

Feature Sports sports - 0
FIFA has issued official player status guidelines to member associations’ that have suspended their domestic competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines also include...
Read more

Chembo Backs Calls For Foreign Quota in FAZ League

Feature Sports sports - 5
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo is in support of foreign quotas being introduced in the FAZ League. The FAZ League has over the last...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]