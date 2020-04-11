Press Release

Zambia National Commercial Bank wished to advise its customers and the public on the closure of our Kafue Branch with immediate effect until further notice.

We regret to advise that the closure has been necessitated by some of our Kafue Branch members of staff having been in situations that have exposed them to the coronavirus.The UTH patient, who was a former member of staff of Zanaco ,passed away on 8 April 2020( the deceased patient, MHSRIP, retired from Zanaco in April 2017.)The Ministry of Health has confirmed that samples taken from the deceased tested positive to COVID-19.The cause of his illness was not clear until 10 April 2020.

Our Kafue branch staff came into contact with the deceased’s caregiver who went into Kafue branch on Tuesday 8 April 2020. Furthermore, following his death,some of our members of staff from Kafue branch visited the funeral house.

This incidence presents a high-risk exposure to our customers and our employees,especially those at Kafue Branch.In view of the above,the bank has taken precautionary measures to temporarily suspend operations at the branch and our Kafue branch staff are required to be on home quarantine as guided by the Ministry of Health.The Ministry of Health is also keeping in touch with pur emploees,including the security guard and the cleaning staff to guide them on next steps.

Zanaco remains committed to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Zambia and continues to enforce the following:

Members of staff are constantly engaged on the necessary hygiene precautions they need to take during this time.The Bank provides regular staff updates through a daily COVID Communication Newsletter on various aspects including self care and colleague care

Sanitiser,gloves and masks have been distributed to all staff to ensure adherence to hygiene best practise

Regular temperature checks on customers and staff

Sanitising points have been placed around our premises for use by customers and staff.Sanitising is mandatory for both staff and customers.Anyone declining is prohibited entry into the bank premises.

Zanaco Xpress Agents have also been equipped with hand sanitiser and masks

The Bank has continued to be diligent in enforcing social distancing.In this vein,standing points have been placed within the branches to meet WHO requirements of 1.5meters

The Bank is also implementing remote working.Currently,90% of members of staff are working from home. We wish to reassure our customers and the public that we are committed to prioritising their health and safety during this time.Zanoaco Management is in constant touch with the Ministry of Health officials regarding this incident and will provide further guidance in due course.

Issued by Mutinta Musokotwane

Head Marketing and Communications

