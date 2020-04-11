9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 11, 2020
type here...
Health

ZANACO closes its Kafue Branch due to possible COVID-19 exposure

By editor
36 views
1
Health ZANACO closes its Kafue Branch due to possible COVID-19 exposure
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Press Release

Zambia National Commercial Bank wished to advise its customers and the public on the closure of our Kafue Branch with immediate effect until further notice.

We regret to advise that the closure has been necessitated by some of our Kafue Branch members of staff having been in situations that have exposed them to the coronavirus.The UTH patient, who was a former member of staff of Zanaco ,passed away on 8 April 2020( the deceased patient, MHSRIP, retired from Zanaco in April 2017.)The Ministry of Health has confirmed that samples taken from the deceased tested positive to COVID-19.The cause of his illness was not clear until 10 April 2020.

Our Kafue branch staff came into contact with the deceased’s caregiver who went into Kafue branch on Tuesday 8 April 2020. Furthermore, following his death,some of our members of staff from Kafue branch visited the funeral house.

This incidence presents a high-risk exposure to our customers and our employees,especially those at Kafue Branch.In view of the above,the bank has taken precautionary measures to temporarily suspend operations at the branch and our Kafue branch staff are required to be on home quarantine as guided by the Ministry of Health.The Ministry of Health is also keeping in touch with pur emploees,including the security guard and the cleaning staff to guide them on next steps.

Zanaco remains committed to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Zambia and continues to enforce the following:

  • Members of staff are constantly engaged on the necessary hygiene precautions they need to take during this time.The Bank provides regular staff updates through a daily COVID Communication Newsletter on various aspects including self care and colleague care
  • Sanitiser,gloves and masks have been distributed to all staff to ensure adherence to hygiene best practise
  • Regular temperature checks on customers and staff
  • Sanitising points have been placed around our premises for use by customers and staff.Sanitising is mandatory for both staff and customers.Anyone declining is prohibited entry into the bank premises.
  • Zanaco Xpress Agents have also been equipped with hand sanitiser and masks
  • The Bank has continued to be diligent in enforcing social distancing.In this vein,standing points have been placed within the branches to meet WHO requirements of 1.5meters
  • The Bank is also implementing remote working.Currently,90% of members of staff are working from home.

    We wish to reassure our customers and the public that we are committed to prioritising their health and safety during this time.Zanoaco Management is in constant touch with the Ministry of Health officials regarding this incident and will provide further guidance in due course.

Issued by Mutinta Musokotwane
Head Marketing and Communications

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]
Previous articleMake Your Voice Help Save Prime TV and Independent Media in Zambia

1 COMMENT

  1. The entire staff including customers at that branch must isolate themselves and get tested. It is the only way to ensure there is no further transmission. Let those that test negative resume work after 2 weeks under observance of the given hygienic measures. Life will go on.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Healtheditor - 1

ZANACO closes its Kafue Branch due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Press Release Zambia National Commercial Bank wished to advise its customers and the public on the closure of our Kafue...
Read more
Feature Politics

Make Your Voice Help Save Prime TV and Independent Media in Zambia

editor - 44
The closure of the biggest Zambian private owned TV station, Prime TV by Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is a clear confirmation of the PF...
Read more
General News

With so much rain why do we still have load shedding in Zambia?

editor - 28
Dear Editor, Can someone please explain to me why we are still so having many hours of load shedding in Zambia? Yes I saw the...
Read more
Feature Sports

Forest Rangers’ Rise Excites Ex Boss Mutafu

sports - 0
Ex-Forest Rangers chairman Kelvin Mutafu has hailed the team’s improved performance over the years. Forest are leading the FAZ Super Division with 46 points from...
Read more
Economy

Government should call for a Mining Indaba after Mopani Ignores the directive not to shut down the Mine

Chief Editor - 19
The Centre for Trade Policy and Development is concerned with recent developments in the Mining sector and is calling for dialogue between the government...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kitwe District makes it Mandatory to wear a mask before getting on Public Transport

Health Chief Editor - 12
No person will be allowed to get on public buses and the congested Chisokone market in Kitwe without a mask, Kitwe District Commissioner (DC)...
Read more

British Prime minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his coronavirus symptoms worsen

Health editor - 22
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said. A spokesman said he...
Read more

Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Compromising Essential Workers’ Rights to Health and Life

Health Chief Editor - 7
The Human Rights Commission has observed that while some people are observing health guidelines on COVID-19, social distancing largely remains a challenge, particularly in...
Read more

COVID-19 cases rise to 36, with 25 cases imported while 9 contracted locally

Health Chief Editor - 33
Zambia has recorded one more laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 36. Minister of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]