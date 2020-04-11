The government has said that Football stakeholders have agreed to hold an Emergency Annual General Meeting were various misunderstandings will be resolved.

Sports Minister, Emmanuel Mulenga said that the outcome of the AGM will be final and that everyone will have to comply.

Mulenga said that the parties, who include the FAZ Executive, come up with this initiative through a meeting which was organized by the National Sports Council of Zambia.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mulenga said the government will ban anyone who will abrogate what will be agreed upon by the AGM.

He said the government does not want the country to be banned because of a few individuals.

And Mulenga said parties have agreed to withdraw the cases before the courts of law in the spirit of promoting reconciliation and that government has no preferred candidate for the FAZ Presidency.

Mulenga said the fact that Kalusha Bwalwa and Andrew Kamanga have all accused him of being bias in the media, a sign that he does not support any of them.

He said the government is interested in taking football forward rather than saving the interests of two people.

But, when reached for comment, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said those who want to be heard by the Emergency Annual General Meeting are free to do so.

Kasahala said this should, however, been done according to the FAZ and FIFA regulations.

