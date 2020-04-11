The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has called on truck drivers leaving COVID-19 isolation centers after their 14 days quarantine period elapses to cooperate with the officers escorting them.

RSTA Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda says the Agency is doing everything possible to ensure the drivers have a smooth passage from the centers to their destinations.

Speaking to ZNBC news in Livingstone shortly after inspecting truck driver situation at Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering studies LIBES, a designated isolation center, Mr. Banda said the agency understands the inconvenience the drivers have had to go through.

He, however, said the 14 days plus quarantine is very important for the drivers and the people they will be meeting afterward.

Mr. Banda said the Agency has mobilized human resources from other parts of the country to ensure that the drivers are escorted without any challenges.

And one of the truck drivers, Lazarous Sapalo, who has just been released after been certified COVID-19 free after 14 days quarantine period says he is happy that he can finally go home.

Mr. Sapalo, border truck driver says being away from his friends and family for 14 days has not been easy especially due to an imposed isolation.

He also bemoaned the poor sanitary conditions in quarantine centers at Kazungula Border Post.

Meanwhile, Kazungula District Commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane said the district is aware of the challenges facing the isolated truck drivers.

She said one of the immediate measures government has put up is to relocate the drivers from Kazungula to LIBES where sanitary conditions are favorable.

The District Commissioner added that the government is also looking at ways of helping the driver in isolation with food among other needs.

