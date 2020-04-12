A Lusaka based Lawyer Tutwa Ngubule has said that the current Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Council has no mandate to issue statements on behalf of the Association.

Reacting to a statement put out by LAZ current President Eddie Mwitwa, Mr. Ngulube said that the mandate for the Council members expired on the 2nd of April 2020 and that Lawyers have not sat to extend the mandate of the former council members wondering where they are getting the authority to speak on behalf of the Association.

Mr. Ngulube said that as things stand, it is illegal and misleading for anyone to masquerade as a Council member and challenged those who issued a recent statement to State which Section of the Law Association of Zambia Act gave them a fresh mandate or an extension.

Mr. Ngulube said that those speaking on behalf of LAZ even after their term of office has come to an end may be cited for Professional Misconduct.

But when contacted for a comment, LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa’s phone went unanswered.

Yesterday the Law Association of Zambia called on the Independent Broadcasting Authority to immediately rescind its decision to cancel the broadcasting license for Prime TV because it is illegal.

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said that the action and conduct of the IBA is an affront to the freedom of the media and an assault on the democratic right of freedom of expression.

Mr Mwitwa further stated that the timing of the cancellation of prime TV’s license raises a lot of speculation and reasonable doubts about the independence and professionalism of the IBA in this matter.

He has since demanded that both the IBA and Zambia Police Service should allow Prime TV’s proprietors, officers and staff to access and control Prime TV’s premises with immediate effect saying the Authority did not order Prime TV to close for Zambia Police officers to take control of private premises without a court order and without any evidence of any criminal activities perpetrated by either prime TV officers or employees.

Mr Mwitwa has also challenged the IBA to explain to the public, in whose interest the decision was professedly taken, the basis of the decision, the security and peace concerns as well as other circumstances in issue and whether the IBA itself had complied with the entire provisions of section 29.

