Sunday, April 12, 2020
Rural News

Eastern Chief Hails Government Development Agenda

By Chief Editor
Eastern Chief Hails Government Development Agenda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

His Royal Highness Chief Ndake of the Nsenga-speaking people of Nyimba District has thanked Government for building secondary schools in his Chiefdom.

Speaking from his palace when he met leaders from a consortium of civil society organisations from Lusaka on Saturday afternoon, Chief Ndake said the people of Nyimba District are thankful for the four (4) secondary schools constructed in his Chiefdom.

The Chief called on Government to continue working towards the attainment of universal basic education by targeting rural youths.

He said through his interventions, the Chiefdom has dissolved 12 early child marriages with minors and taken back the girls to school.

And Chief Ndake has thanked the Civil Society organisations for explaining the contents of Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill Number 10 with clarity, and dispelling the misinformation surrounding the Bill.

“What I ask of you as civil society is that you must simplify Bill 10 by producing a booklet which explains what you have ably explained today,” said Chief Ndake.

Meanwhile, the Chief has bemoaned the low voter turnout in Nyimba district during elections as compared to other provinces in Zambia.

The Chief has attributed the low voter turnout to frustrations among his subjects and lack of knowledge on how voting is related to developmental agenda.

He suggested several measures which Government must implement in order to increase voter turnout in Nyimba District.

“Government and the Electoral Commission must work with traditional leaders and civil society to achieve a high voter turnout in the Province in 2021 and future elections,” said Chief Ndake

