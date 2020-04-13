Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said that the three cases of COVID-19 recorded in the province should make people strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the government.
Mr. Lusambo says failure to follow the guidelines such as social distancing and washing of hands with soap may result in the country recording more cases.
He says those in leadership such as the district commissioners should take a lead in sensitizing the public on how to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
The Lusaka Province Minister said this when he toured and sensitized the public on how to present the COVID -19 at Shimabala toll plaza, shopping malls and some selected markets in Chilanga and Kafue districts respectively.
And some residents spoken to in the two districts have praised the government for prioritizing the health of the citizens amid the outbreak of the COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Kafue district commissioner Joseph Kamana has declared war against those that will deliberately disregard guidance given by government.
And Chilanga district commissioner Edith Muwana said 15 bars have been closed in the area for not following the directives by governmen
am not a politician but I would always support when it comes to the government trying to control the situation….it may be not a state of emergency were the constitution has been suspended but that is were we are hearding…people just need to listen. there is one country in Asia..I have forgotten the name….the president pronounced that they will consider shooting people who breach the curfew. Zambia fye no matter how I may disagree with certain things our government does, I would support this….even condemning Lusambo for leading police to control this unlawfulness is just sheer stupidity and hatred. Do we know the virus might ravage Zambia if not controlled…we would all be wiped..easily just like that!!!!!!!!!!!
Good job continue Mr lusambo
Continue with your patrolling.
We don’t want to be caught late
Like the western powers.