As the crisis caused by the coronavirus continues to ravage world communities, Local Government Association of Zambia President Christopher Kang’ombe has called on local authorities to actively work with People Living with Disabilities in the fight against the Covid-19.

Mr Kang’ombe who is also Kitwe Mayor has observed that local authorities have an important role to play as institutions at the frontline by maintaining community

engagement and ensuring that essential public services continue to flow uninterrupted in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and various statutes which include the Public Health Act.

He said as prevention and containment measures are developed at the local level, local authorities should ensure that they engage their communities especially those with special needs like People Living with Disabilities.

Mr Kang’ombe said as they contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions, Mr. Kang’ombe has made an earnest appeal to all local authorities to develop strategies that will benefit People Living with Disabilities to ensure that their needs are taken care of by accessing physical and other essential public services.

“More often People Living with Disabilities are stigmatized, discriminated and denied public services enjoyed by their able bodied counterparts. While the

COVID-19 has brought about misery and unprecedented challenges, it also offers an opportunity for local authorities to lead in the development of disability-

inclusive strategies,” he said.

Mr Kang’ombe has paid glowing tribute to President Edgar Lungu and Government, for recognizing local authorities as part of the solution in the multi-sectoral response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has made an assurance that local authorities will continue to actively play their role in the implementation of COVID-19 response strategies within their abilities.

“My sincere gratitude is due to His Excellency the President for recognizing the role of local authorities in the implementation of COVID-19 response protocols. As

local authorities we will do our best within the available resources,” said Mr Kang’ombe.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mpatanji Namumba, Director Information and Communication at the Local Government Association of Zambia.

