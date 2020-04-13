This is the interview Chief Chitumukulu did with radio Mano in which he bemoaned the lack of leadership in the Bemba community citing as a diversion of funds meant for projects in Chinsali as the case was with the Luwingu road when the MMD Government used money meant for that road to fund its convention.

Chief Chitumuku also criticized the leadership of certain political parties that have been formed but lack substance hence most of them fall by the wayside and expressed concern over those who are sponsored politically to demean their tribe for whatever reasons.

On voting, the Chief said that since Bembas were in the majority, they have always determined who becomes President from KK days, voting for whoever they believe in with no tribal lenses and further asked the Bembas to use their numbers and put in the right leadership in place.

Below is the full interview which was done in Bemba

