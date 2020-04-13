9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 13, 2020
Kakoma Kanganja advises Police officers not use excessive force in enforcing COVID-19 Guidelines

By Chief Editor
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has advised police officers involved in the enforcement of provisions of Statutory Instrument number 22 which spells out regulations aimed at containing the COVID-19 to always operate and carry out their duties within the confines of the Law.

Mr. Kanganja has observed that some officers have resorted to using excessive force in conducting their duties and has called on supervisors to closely monitor the ongoing operations.

He has guided that Police Officers should always observe the guidelines outlined in relevant pieces of legislation as well as Police Instructions which guide them on how and when to apply minimum force.

The Police Chief has however called on members of the public to comply with Presidential directives and regulations that have been put in place aimed at containing the Coronavirus pandemic saying all those that will be found abrogating the Law will not be spared but will be dealt with as provided by the Law.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

But President Edgar Lungu says no level of irresponsibility by citizens will be tolerated by authorities on the ground.

The President says he has reported that some members of the public are defying public health regulations by “socializing” in car parks and other such places.

“We must bear in mind that COVID-19 is deadly and no one will be allowed to endanger lives of other people or indeed his or her own life”, he said.

7 COMMENTS

  2. Kakoma Kanganja is everything that is wrong with ZP..wearing a tactical vest in the photo with a pen and mobile phone in it…surely how can you take such clowns seriously. Why cant we get rid of that para-military uniform and have a more approachable uniform with a collared shirt.

  4. That is what Hh told you …..

    The humble one Lungu was ok with citizens being brutalised by PF thugs in police uniforms lead by Lusambo ..

    After the beatings the humble was ready to call for national prayers

  5. Police beat the black Zambians caught on that day but never beat the more than 60 Indians caught on the same night. What kind of mentality is this that Zambians have? You prefer to mistreat your own and dear foreigners. Inferiority complex

  7. One message from a minister and another from a “so called” inspector general. Min. Tells police to whip(excessive force) and I.G tell police to not whip(no excessive force)?. Which did u people buy this government kanshi. Pls take it back and claim yo refund.

