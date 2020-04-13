Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has advised police officers involved in the enforcement of provisions of Statutory Instrument number 22 which spells out regulations aimed at containing the COVID-19 to always operate and carry out their duties within the confines of the Law.

Mr. Kanganja has observed that some officers have resorted to using excessive force in conducting their duties and has called on supervisors to closely monitor the ongoing operations.

He has guided that Police Officers should always observe the guidelines outlined in relevant pieces of legislation as well as Police Instructions which guide them on how and when to apply minimum force.

The Police Chief has however called on members of the public to comply with Presidential directives and regulations that have been put in place aimed at containing the Coronavirus pandemic saying all those that will be found abrogating the Law will not be spared but will be dealt with as provided by the Law.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo.

But President Edgar Lungu says no level of irresponsibility by citizens will be tolerated by authorities on the ground.

The President says he has reported that some members of the public are defying public health regulations by “socializing” in car parks and other such places.

“We must bear in mind that COVID-19 is deadly and no one will be allowed to endanger lives of other people or indeed his or her own life”, he said.

