Political philosopher Mark Simuwe says the Law Association of Zambia is on firm ground to question whether the Independent Broadcasting Authority was in order to close Prime TV without giving them a chance to be heard.

Mr Simuwe says rules of natural justice demand that non should be punished unheard and Prime TV was not heard.

He said Prime TV must have been heard pursuant to Section 29(1),(2),(3) and (7) which require, in summary, that IBA writes a broadcast institution about the section they have violated and measures they have to put in place in a specified period, and that such a broadcaster would receive punitive action after such guidelines have not been adhered to by the broadcaster.

Mr Simuwe a News Analyst on Prime TV says the proposition by LAZ is not questioning the jurisdiction of the IBA as some people are assuming and misleading non legal minds, but whether the IBA followed it’s own law, the IBA Act No.26 of 2010.

He explained that Section 29 of the IBA Act No.26 of 2010 has been violated by the IBA.

A Lusaka based Lawyer Tutwa Ngubule had said that the current Law Association of Zambia Council has no mandate to issue statements on behalf of the Association.

Reacting to a statement put out by LAZ current President Eddie Mwitwa, Mr. Ngulube said that the mandate for the Council members expired on the 2nd of April 2020 and that Lawyers have not sat to extend the mandate of the former council members wondering where they are getting the authority to speak on behalf of the Association.

Mr. Ngulube said that as things stand, it is illegal and misleading for anyone to masquerade as a Council member and challenged those who issued a recent statement to State which Section of the Law Association of Zambia Act gave them a fresh mandate or an extension.

