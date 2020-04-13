Two more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45.
This is out of the 123 tests conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced.
Dr Chilufya said Kafue has so far recorded three cases, among them the daughter of the adult male from Kafue who died from Coronavirus on 8th April 2020 making Kafue a hotspot for COVID-19.
He said the other case involves the wife of a man from Makeni who yesterday tested positive for the virus.
Dr Chilufya said of the 45 cases recorded in Zambia, 25 had history of travel to COVID-19 hot spot countries while 20 are local transmissions.
He said the high number of local transmissions should remind Zambians to corporate with health officials and security wings as they work hard to defeat Zambia’s newest enemy.
Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, two people have been discharged with 13 cases under the care of health authorities while 30 have recovered in Zambia.
He said health personnel continue to observe high risk persons that came into Zambia adding that Kafue remains in the limelight.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu says he has reports that some members of the public are defying public health regulations by “socialising” in carparks and other such places.
He reminded Zambians that COVID-19 is deadly and no one will be allowed to endanger lives of other people or indeed his or her own life.
President Lungu said this level of irresponsibility will not be tolerated by authorities on the ground.
He has since called on all members of the public to take personal responsibility by adhering to the measures he announced in his address to the nation.
