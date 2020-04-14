9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Senior Chief Mukuni comes to the support of Chief Chitimukulu over the Radio Mano Interview

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Kazungula in Southern Province says Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people is likely to have been quoted out of context in some questions that were in most cases prompted and crafted by clever journalists that were interviewing him.

Chief Mukuni says the Chitimukulu expressed displeasure at his subjects who were not critically using the power of the vote in choosing a quality and responsible leadership that would bring development to his Chiefdom, and that they were usually duped by empty promises made by politicians.

He says that’s a cry of every traditional leader who wishes to see economic and social advancement for his or her people.

Chief Mukuni says the past few days have had a diversity of media platforms inundated with the debate over what the Chitimukulu, is claimed to have said or not said and this is a healthy debate that underscores why a robust media in a democracy must be harnessed than harassed.

He said this encourages a wealth of ideas to be interrogated and competed for, and a way forward shaped for posterity. This is the way it should be.

“However let me also add my personal opinion as a traditional leader, but most importantly as a citizen who wishes to exercise freedom of expression”, he said.

Chief Mukuni said the Paramount Chief therefore merely counseled the Bena Lubemba to emulate the Southerners better known as the people of Chuundu, who recognize the importance of voting than follow the false fantasies of politicians.

“He actually never cited any political party in which his subjects must particularly identify themselves with. As a matter of fact, he encouraged them to make their own choices, but based on quality leadership that would deliver and also protects their interests”, he added.

He said Chitimukulu Mwinelubemba is an intellectual and an accomplished historian who appreciates the established norms and resolve of Southerners in using the vote, to resoundingly register a grievance against any unjust establishment.

“In 1991 and 1996 the Province registered a high turn out in support of late Fredrick Chiluba, a Bemba speaking candidate, who twice in the above years, polled a 100% parliamentary vote in Southern Province, more than in his own home region of Luapula, and the MMD strongholds of Northern and Copperbelt Provinces, that still had pockets of UNIP”, he said.

Chief Mukuni said it is from this historical perspective that he viewed the basis of the remarks by Mwinelubemba to his people, and instead of needlessly condemning him for other gaffes that were made, due to reporters’ prompting, he must be applauded for the timely advice to his people, and as a matter of fact to all Zambians.

He said the 21% majority population the Paramount Chief may have made reference to, which has also drawn a lot of debate, is a combination of Luapula and Muchinga Provinces, which are viewed as Bemba speaking, but not necessarily Bemba inhabited.

Chief Mukuni said as a follow up to the above assertions, it would, therefore, be very important to read history in its proper perspective in order to be correctly guided adding that the book ‘The tribes of Northern Rhodesia’ by W.V Brelsford, 1956 on page 31 may help to arouse further discussion:

“The Bemba numbering 145,000 are the second largest tribe in Northern Rhodesia. Tonga, the only tribe to outnumber the Bemba are very mixed, whereas the Bembas are a homogeneous tribe. Obviously to draw a correct and proper understanding of such a statement, one has to read the whole book and other books on the subject in question. The underlying factor, however, is that there’s no one tribe that is bigger than the rest of the nation”, Chief Mukuni said.

He said Zambians must, therefore, strive to live as one people who celebrate their rich diversity and multifarious culture and languages but one nation under one God.

Chief Mukuni said politics must not divide the people but must instead conjoin them.

