In ongoing discussions with the government, Vedanta Resources is pushing for the $24 million recently forfeited to the state by the Zambian Court, previously held by provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu, to be redirected back into Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Chief Operating Officer Malcolm Mewett of Vedanta expressed the company’s intentions during a meeting with leaders of Mine Workers Unions and the Executive of the Zambia Mine Suppliers Association. Mewett emphasized Vedanta’s commitment to exploring avenues to reinvest the forfeited funds into KCM, signaling a potential boon for the mining sector in Zambia.

Amidst these deliberations, Mewett reaffirmed Vedanta’s overarching plan to inject $1.3 billion into KCM. This significant investment aims to facilitate the expansion, modernization, and enhanced production capacity of the mine, promising advancements in operational efficiency and output.

Furthermore, Vedanta Resources has taken proactive steps to address outstanding debts. Mewett announced the arrangement of a creditors’ scheme meeting scheduled for May 24, 2024, targeting creditors owed more than One Million dollars. This will be followed by another meeting on May 30th.