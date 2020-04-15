9.5 C
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sports

COSAFA Hopeful of Staging All Its 2020 Tournaments

COSAFA are still hopeful they will stage all their competitions this year despite the disruption to its regional tournament calendar by the Coronavirus pandemic.

COSAFA secretary general Sue Destombes said the regional football body remains positive despite the first casualty of the pandemic being the postponed 2020 COSAFA Women’s U17 Cup that was set for April 17-26 in Mauritius.

Its flagship COSAFA Cup tournament is next on the schedule from June 13-27.

“Notwithstanding the Coronavirus which is currently ongoing, COSAFA’s commitment is to still stage as many of our six tournaments as possible in 2020,” Destombes said.

“Obviously, what may get in the way of that is simply timing depending when the lock-down in South Africa is lifted and in other countries in our region.

“But certainly, where ever possible, we will be looking forward to staging our tournaments this year.”

Zambia are the defending champions in the COSAFA Cup, COSAFA U20 and COSAFA U17 tournaments.

They finished third at the COSAFA U17 Women’s Cup.

Shepolopolo finished second in both the COSAFA Women’s U20 Cup and COSAFA Women’s Cup.

Previous articleGovernment should pay Risk Allowances to medical personnel fighting COVID-19

