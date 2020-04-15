The Democratic Party has appealed to government to seriously consider giving risk allowances to front line medical personnel during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba says doctors and nurses are risking their lives and doing a lot hence there is need to give them this incentive.

Ms Kabemba said it can be proved and its evident that no amount of money can compesant for the risk that medical personnels are being exposed to, however, it is just noble to show appreaciation and care.

She has further appealed to government to seriously consider provinding enough Protective Personal Equipment to medical personnel in various hospitals so that they are consistently protected rather than the current situation where most hospitals do not have and medical personnels are only wearing them when there is an emergency.

Ms Kabemba has bemoaned a situation where front line medical personnel are ending up buying PPE to protect themselves which is unfair looking at the amount of money they get.

She says the current scarcity of PPE being experienced during this difficult time is unfortunate and Governments should look into the situation immediately.

Ms Kabemba said the DP continues to appreciate the services provided by health workers across the country to serve lives and only prays that government can look into their plight to lessen the burden.

