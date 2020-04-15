The Media Liaison Committee is appalled at the withdrawal of Prime Television’s license by the Government through the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

The Committee has observed that the withdrawal of Prime TV’s broadcasting license by the IBA has nothing to do

with the coverage of COVID-19, an undertaking that the station, like any other media house in Zambia, has adequately and timely covered but an attempt to deny Zambians an alternative platform of accessing information and debates on matters that affect them.

Media Liaison Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma who read the Communique on behalf of the journalists that met under the auspices of the Committee said the cancellation of Prime TV’s license is illegal, highly political, and totally against the

Digital Migration Policy of 2014.

Mr Ngoma said the Committee is aware that the Independent Broadcasting Authority did not engage Prime TV before cancellation of their broadcasting license as stipulated under the IBA Act and under normal rules of natural justice.

He said the Committee is further aware that the IBA Board did not deliberate on these matters, it was an impulsive and illegal decision and as Zambia heads towards the 2021 Presidential and general elections, and with such

developments, the media fraternity anticipates a more ruthless environment where abuses of media practitioners and media institutions by political elements in the government and the ruling party will escalate.

Mr Ngoma said the Committee further anticipates IBA and other Government agents to be unleashed on all media platforms perceived to be offering critical and independent media

coverage to stakeholders outside Government and the ruling Patriotic Front party.

He has, therefore, demanded that police officers be withdrawn from Prime TV premises immediately and allow the owners of the property and their staff be allowed unfettered access to their offices and business grounds saying there is no criminality in this matter to warrant police presence.

Mr. Ngoma has alsi demanded that the IBA reinstates Prime TV’s broadcasting license forthwith, to allow for the con-

tinued day-to-day business as a free and independent media protected by the Zambian Constitution and that the Zambian government takes seriously the international statutes that Zambia signed as a country on Press Freedom, Access to Information and Protection of the Rights of Citizens to Free Flow of Information and Ideas.

He demanded that the current IBA board be dissolved and that a new board that will put the national interest first for the people of Zambia be appointed immediately in consultation with media

associations, media owners, and community radio stations, which constitute the majority of media houses under IBA supervision.

Mr Ngoma also demanded that the current IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma be retired in the national interest and that an independent body be constituted immediately, to be the signal carrier for all television stations as the current arrangement where Zambia has TopStar as the signal career is illogical and defies business sense.

He said TopStar’s behavior has justified the State interference that the Media Liaison Committee feared about 10 years ago when the digital migration process was mooted in the

country.

Mr Ngoma said the harmonization of the IBA and ZNBC Acts should be expedited so that all media platforms, including ZNBC, are guided by the same laws and behavior regarding fair coverage of

issues in Zambia, now and during the 2021 general elections, and thereafter.

