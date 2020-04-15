9.5 C
Neria Investment begins importing fertiliser for 2020/2021 season

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Neria Investment, a Zambian agro-commodity trading company, has already started importing fertiliser for the 2020/2021 farming season.

Neria Investment General Manager for Eastern region Martin Chaikatisha said the company is expected to distribute fertiliser to 225,000 farmers across the country during the coming farming season.

Mr. Chaikatisha is however concerned about the in-transit security for it 4,500 trucks ferrying fertiliser from Beira in Mozambique into Zambia through Chanida border.

He said this is because the company has not received any help from security wings to find people who last year hijacked three of its trucks and stole 1,800 bags of fertiliser worth K600, 000.

Mr. Chaikatisha noted that while the fertiliser company uses GPS monitoring system on its trucks, security remains a concern over its convoy of trucks ferrying fertiliser from Beira.

Previous articleEx-Finance Ministers, Top Economists warm President Lungu that Economy is on verge of collapse

