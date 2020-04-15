Government plans to extend the students loan scheme to private higher learning institutions in the country.

Higher Education Minister, BRIAN MUSHIMBA says government wants to ensure students in private universities and colleges benefit as well from the loan scheme.

Dr MUSHIMBA has since implored private higher learning institutions to constantly engage government on the best way the vulnerable students can be helped through the scheme.

The Minister has said this when he received a donation of 5-hundred mattresses and 5-hundred blankets, worth over 3-hundred thousand Kwacha from the University of Lusaka.

Dr MUSHIMBA has praised University of Lusaka for coming on board in helping towards measures for COVID-19.

And, University of Lusaka Vice Chancellor PINALO CHIFWANAKENI said the donation has been necessitated to supplement government’s efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

