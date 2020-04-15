9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Headlines

Students loan scheme to be extended to private higher learning institutions

By Chief Editor
Students loan scheme to be extended to private higher learning institutions
Chief Editor

Government plans to extend the students loan scheme to private higher learning institutions in the country.

Higher Education Minister, BRIAN MUSHIMBA says government wants to ensure students in private universities and colleges benefit as well from the loan scheme.

Dr MUSHIMBA has since implored private higher learning institutions to constantly engage government on the best way the vulnerable students can be helped through the scheme.

The Minister has said this when he received a donation of 5-hundred mattresses and 5-hundred blankets, worth over 3-hundred thousand Kwacha from the University of Lusaka.

Dr MUSHIMBA has praised University of Lusaka for coming on board in helping towards measures for COVID-19.

And, University of Lusaka Vice Chancellor PINALO CHIFWANAKENI said the donation has been necessitated to supplement government’s efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleGovernment give Mopani Copper Mines a 7 days ultimatum before Revoking their Mining Licence

