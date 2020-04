Zack Songs released his highly anticipated music video “Calling Me“.

The dance track which Zack Songs dedicates to his female fans has gone viral on Facebook and has racked up over 48,000 Views in the first week of its release

The single Calling Me is from Zack Songs Latest project called “On My Way“. The mixtape was released on the 1st of August,2019.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]