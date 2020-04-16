9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy

Business sector interest groups form task force to respond to COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia

Leaders from the Business and Private Sector in Zambia have formed a Taskforce to strengthen the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taskforce called the Business Coalition Council Emergency Taskforce (BCCET) comprises various industry leaders and was established as part of efforts to augment preparedness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCET aims to ensure coordinated cooperation, communication and adopt a holistic approach to help businesses and households navigate economic distress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic period.

The Taskforce also aims to unify and focus various contributions made by the business community to increase their impact, while also working with Government to mitigate adverse health effects and potential damage to the economy.

BCCET will focus on providing a platform for all relevant stakeholders to participate in the economic resilience and recovery for Zambia throughout the COVID-19 crisis by enabling the provision of medical, social and economical solutions.

The Taskforce will align its work with the Government’s countrywide strategy on COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and recovery approach.

BCCET Steering Committee Chairman, Jason Kazilimani Jr, said, “We have all seen the devastating effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world. Our beloved Zambia is not immune to the disruption of life and economy that this pandemic has caused. It is with this context that the Business Coalition Council Emergency Taskforce (BCCET) was created to bring together leaders from the private sector to coordinate efforts to mitigate the financial, economic and social effects of COVID-19.”

“We will work closely with the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) to donate medical equipment, provide advice for job preservation, create a media campaign to increase sanitary awareness throughout the country; and to supplement various Government efforts directed towards the vulnerable members of the local community.”

BCCET Media Director, Chibamba Kanyama, said:
“We stand as one in our ability to engage and forge a united front to strive to protect Zambian lives, businesses and households from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our aim is to address underlying economic impacts of the pandemic to safeguard the livlihoods of our citizens. Our responsibilities as a committee are: to seek donations; materials; provide technical expertise; and facilitate donations in kind that will assist our fight against COVID-19”.

BCCET stands as a united front to protect Zambian lives, businesses and households from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In order to execute its mandate, BCCET has created the Zambia COVID-19 Fund managed by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA).

This is according to a statement issued by BCCET Media contact Eneyah Phiri.

  1. Rather than crying all day like diasporans on Lusaka times, this is what we expect you guys to be able to do. Be proactive. If the diasporans are so concerned about Zambia why haven’t we seen such initiatives from them ? It is because where they are they are struggling and being helped by the governments there through benefits. When they save up the government benefits for years, they plan a trip to Zambia and them come and boss you around to make you think they are bosses abroad. Kanshi fikolopelo fye

