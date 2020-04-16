Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Bullock has been refused exit from Zambia following the placing of the mines under care and sending workers home. Bullock had arranged to exit the country last evening through Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

But alert security officials refused him exit and he has been advised to stay in the country until the recent issue of Mopani Copper Mines Management decisions is clearly understood by government. Mopani has shut its mines in Kitwe and Mufulira and placed them under “Care and Maintenance”.

Mopani Copper Mines has also sent all workers and terminated employment for those on contracts. It has also advised its contractors to wind up affairs and return to Panama and Chile.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo confirmed the development of the media in Lusaka. Mr. Kampyongo said Mr Bullock was stopped as he attempted to leave the country.

Mr. Kampyongo said the Mopani Copper Mines boss will now be transferred to Kitwe to answer queries on developments at the mining firm.

Mr. Kampyongo said he is surprised that Mr. Bullock did not inform the government of his intention to leave the country despite attending a meeting earlier in the day with officials.

He has been advised to stay in the country until issues of Mopani Copper Mine management’s decisions are clearly understood by the government.

Bullock was recently recruited as new Chief Executive Officer in November 2019 taking over from Chris Vermeulen who left the mining giant in July 2019.

Bullock joined the company from BHP Olympic Dam Mine

Bullock, a geologist holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Applied Geology and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geoscience, both from the Queensland University of Technology, has a range of experience in mining and processing; including strategic planning, underground technical, concentrators and smelting/refining operations. He has also previously worked at Glencore’s Mount Isa Copper Mine and Ernest Henry Mine in Australia in a number of management roles.

