Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 16, 2020
“Paymaster” Hails Mutapa’s Impact At Power Dynamos

By sports
Power Dynamos legend Kellies “Paymaster” Mwaba is impressed with the impact coach Perry Mutapa has made at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Mutapa joined Power last November when the team was placed 13th in the FAZ Super Division with 11 points from 10 matches.

Aba Yellow are now ninth in the league with 37 points, nine behind leaders Forest Rangers.

Speaking from his Chamboli base in Kitwe, Mwaba said the Mutapa led Power bench has managed to positively change the mentality of players at Arthur Davies.

“Power Dynamos picked up after Mutapa came in. We started beating big teams like Nkana and Zanaco,” Paymaster said.

Under Mutapa, Power have posted seven wins, five draws and two defeats after scoring 20 goals and conceding seven times.

“Mutapa is doing good and together with his bench. He has managed to motivate the players and they look calm. Coaching in football is about motivating players,” Mwaba said.

He said Power have the potential to finish in the top four while urging the team to be more clinical in front.

“When the league resumes I want us to improve upfront. We are missing many chances. We don’t have problems at the back,” Mwaba added.

Meanwhile, Mwaba is currently coaching FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 side Mufulira Police “Muchindu”.

