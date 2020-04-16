Vice President, Inonge Wina, has said government is extremely concerned with the floods which have wreaked havoc on the crops and public infrastructure in Northern Province.

Mrs. Wina said government was initially hopeful that the northern part of the country would contribute to the forecast bumper harvest but it was regrettable that floods have destroyed the crops.

She added that it is sad that this is happening at a time the country is battling with another calamity, the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mrs. Wina said this in Kasama today when she paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people.

She said government was very concerned that it had to look for funds and other resources from outside the national budget to cushion the suffering of the affected people, not only in Northern Province but also in other parts of the country.

And the Vice President has donated boxes of assorted hygiene materials, which include hand sanitisers and soap, to Chitimukulu to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has thanked government for the help it is rendering to flood victims in Northern Province.

Chief Chitimukulu recounted that the excessive rains took the region by surprised saying the similar season which experienced abnormal rainfall was in the year 1951.

“People had relaxed and never expected to have such type of a season with a prolonged rainfall and it has recurred as surprise,” he said.

The traditional leader noted that government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), has been distributing mealie meal to households which have been affected by the floods.

He said he is also soliciting for aid from other stakeholders in order to assist government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief sympathised that the government has been found in what he called a queer position as it has to solve the problems of the two natural disasters namely the floods and the Covid-19 pandemic at the same time.

The Vice President arrived this morning in Kasama to check on the extent of damage caused by excessive torrential rains which Northern Province has continued to experience this rain season.

She is accompanied by National Coordinator for DMMU, Chanda Kabwe and National DMMU Director, Charles Mang’wato among other officials from her office.

The floods, which have resulted from persistent torrential rains, have caused flooding in homesteads, crop fields and damaged public infrastructures such as schools, health facilities and roads among others.

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]