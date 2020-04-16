Civil Society Organisations, Chiefs and the church in Eastern Province must support President Lungu in the fight against COVID-19, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Andrew Ntewewe has said.

During a live broadcast on Mkhanya Radio Station, Mr. Ntewewe said the people of Malambo must support President Lungu to implement measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic as they are aimed at the common good of society.

“The President needs our support in this fight. He needs more voices. NGOs and Chiefs must take the front seat in supporting the President. This is the time civil society must show relevance. We must not disappoint him that we kept quiet at a time when our voices should have been heard,” said Ntewewe.

Mr Ntewewe has also called on the people of Eastern Province and other provinces to emulate the excellent voting spirit by the people of Southern Province.

“Southern province has an excellent voting record. So, where is the problem here in the Province when only 50 percent are able turn up to vote?” he asked.

Mr. Ntewewe said people of Eastern Province must demonstrate their yearning for development by not relenting in voting for people capable of delivering development.

“Get out of your homes and vote in big numbers. It is your democratic right and you must exercise it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe has commended the people of Mambwe District for showing unity and resilience amidst the floods which destroyed their crops and homes.

He said while Government responded very well to the disaster that happened, families and villages must continue to work with Government to ensure no one dies from hunger.

