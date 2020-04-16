9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 16, 2020
General News

YALI calls for President’s support

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Civil Society Organisations, Chiefs and the church in Eastern Province must support President Lungu in the fight against COVID-19, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Andrew Ntewewe has said.

During a live broadcast on Mkhanya Radio Station, Mr. Ntewewe said the people of Malambo must support President Lungu to implement measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic as they are aimed at the common good of society.

“The President needs our support in this fight. He needs more voices. NGOs and Chiefs must take the front seat in supporting the President. This is the time civil society must show relevance. We must not disappoint him that we kept quiet at a time when our voices should have been heard,” said Ntewewe.

Mr Ntewewe has also called on the people of Eastern Province and other provinces to emulate the excellent voting spirit by the people of Southern Province.

“Southern province has an excellent voting record. So, where is the problem here in the Province when only 50 percent are able turn up to vote?” he asked.

Mr. Ntewewe said people of Eastern Province must demonstrate their yearning for development by not relenting in voting for people capable of delivering development.

“Get out of your homes and vote in big numbers. It is your democratic right and you must exercise it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe has commended the people of Mambwe District for showing unity and resilience amidst the floods which destroyed their crops and homes.

He said while Government responded very well to the disaster that happened, families and villages must continue to work with Government to ensure no one dies from hunger.

6 COMMENTS

  1. Just for once remove the political condom you go about abusing people with and deal with SCIENCE!!!! I think I shouldn’t say more — I will calm down first.

  2. This is plain stupidity by this Ntewenyoko, I mean, Lungu has zero position on COVID 19 so what is there to support? Further, this whole drama of emulating Southerners In voting started by Chitimukulu is a gimmick to prepare people for massive fraud by the Northern & Eastern caucasus, it won’t be tolerated!

  3. “We must not disappoint him that we kept quiet at a time when our voices should have been heard!” for Goodness sake Andrew you are among the top 5 1d10TS in Zambia my brother.
    When Prime TV was closed you kept quiet only to come out now with an empty statement praising the most useless president this country has ever had.
    Think about this: one day your kids will realise their dad was a shameless bootlicker who betrayed the whole purpose of civil society for a few silver coins as per leaked recording. Shame on you, in fact futseke!

    1

  4. We all know Bantu Botatwe (Ilas, Tonga’s and Lenjes are by far the majority in Zambia whence their larger than all voting size, nothing to do with zest to vote. This line of thinking created by “CheatMukulu” to emulate Tonga’s is a motive to prepare for massive fraudulent behavior in Bembastan and Chipata. This is how civil wars start.

  6. Ntewewe, Mwanza say Lungu is funding YALI, MISA
    In this recording, disgraced Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) President Andrew Ntewewe says president Edgar Lungu is funding their activities. Ntewewe is telling his fellow conspirators that President Lungu has just approved more funding for them.
    Ntewewe Says however that President Lungu is disappointed that they (YALI, SACCORD, MISA Zambia and Common Ground Zambia) are not effectively defending PF and promoting Bill 10
    Ntewewe says President Lungu is disappointed that these NGOs are instead fronting Chiefs who they are giving small change from the money they have been paid.
    Both YALI and SACCORD are being investigated for stealing donor funds during the 2016 elections.
    The case against the leaders of these NGOs is pending on…

