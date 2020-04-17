The Zambia National Farmers’ Union is shocked with the sentiments by Millers Association of Zambia President Andrew Chintala that they have run out of maize stocks and now applying to be considered for early maize from large scale farmers.

ZNFU Media and Public Relations Manager Calvin Kaleyi says this is utterly shameful because the country has huge stocks of early maize to a tune of 146, 510 metric tonnes, which large scale farmers are grappling with to sale.

Mr Kaleyi says this largely, this is so because there has been inertia on the part of Millers, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Reserve Agency to make the tripartite contracts to work.

He said of the 146, 510 metric tonnes, FRA has only made available contracts for 27,754 metric tonnes for early maize purchases, but even this some Millers are failing to sign while other millers on the tripartite list have even pulled out.

Mr Kaleyi said for the record, farmers on their part have

already signed the contracts that have been released and are ready to supply the maize and to this end, farmers are waiting for millers to purchase the early maize under the tripartite agreement, and the FRA to avail contracts for another 30, 000 metric tonnes so that the maize can start moving.

“We regret to say that the statement issued by MAZ is misleading and simply hot air because the early maize is abundantly ready and they, together with FRA, are the ones that are stalling on the tripartite contract signing”, he said.

Mr Kaleyi added that the ZNFU is gravely disappointed by the inertia exhibited by MAZ, FRA and Ministry of Agriculture over the matter as large scale farmers are now stuck with their maize and yet it is

from the same commodity sales which resources are supposed to be ploughed into wheat cultivation in winter.

“Suffice to say that farmers had to borrow from banks to venture into early maize production based on the push by the Ministry of Agriculture to produce this crop and ensure national food security.We are afraid that if this is the way we are going to carry on with matters of food and national food security, it will be difficult to engage farmers on similar projects in future”, Mr Kaleyi added.

He said this whole early maize tripartite contract arrangement is just a sheer kindergarten talk with no seriousness attached to it, and yet it is a grave matter for farmers.

Mr Kaleyi said the tripartite contract arrangement saga is a total mess; the worst disaster in the history of Zambia’s agriculture and if millers are not ready to up-take the early maize, and if the FRA is not willing to allocate contracts for more maize purchases and are not willing to respect the agreement, then Government must allow farmers, millers or traders ready to purchase

the early maize to export the maize or mealie meal immediately.

