The Zambia National Farmers’ Union is shocked with the sentiments by Millers Association of Zambia President Andrew Chintala that they have run out of maize stocks and now applying to be considered for early maize from large scale farmers.
ZNFU Media and Public Relations Manager Calvin Kaleyi says this is utterly shameful because the country has huge stocks of early maize to a tune of 146, 510 metric tonnes, which large scale farmers are grappling with to sale.
Mr Kaleyi says this largely, this is so because there has been inertia on the part of Millers, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Reserve Agency to make the tripartite contracts to work.
He said of the 146, 510 metric tonnes, FRA has only made available contracts for 27,754 metric tonnes for early maize purchases, but even this some Millers are failing to sign while other millers on the tripartite list have even pulled out.
Mr Kaleyi said for the record, farmers on their part have
already signed the contracts that have been released and are ready to supply the maize and to this end, farmers are waiting for millers to purchase the early maize under the tripartite agreement, and the FRA to avail contracts for another 30, 000 metric tonnes so that the maize can start moving.
“We regret to say that the statement issued by MAZ is misleading and simply hot air because the early maize is abundantly ready and they, together with FRA, are the ones that are stalling on the tripartite contract signing”, he said.
Mr Kaleyi added that the ZNFU is gravely disappointed by the inertia exhibited by MAZ, FRA and Ministry of Agriculture over the matter as large scale farmers are now stuck with their maize and yet it is
from the same commodity sales which resources are supposed to be ploughed into wheat cultivation in winter.
“Suffice to say that farmers had to borrow from banks to venture into early maize production based on the push by the Ministry of Agriculture to produce this crop and ensure national food security.We are afraid that if this is the way we are going to carry on with matters of food and national food security, it will be difficult to engage farmers on similar projects in future”, Mr Kaleyi added.
He said this whole early maize tripartite contract arrangement is just a sheer kindergarten talk with no seriousness attached to it, and yet it is a grave matter for farmers.
Mr Kaleyi said the tripartite contract arrangement saga is a total mess; the worst disaster in the history of Zambia’s agriculture and if millers are not ready to up-take the early maize, and if the FRA is not willing to allocate contracts for more maize purchases and are not willing to respect the agreement, then Government must allow farmers, millers or traders ready to purchase
the early maize to export the maize or mealie meal immediately.
maize is animal feed in developed countries,
With the mines closed. The need for alternative forex is dire. We are in need of forex. Export the maize to DRC. The farmer who grew the maize need to sell. It is unfair not allow them to export after FRA refuses to buy despite having contracted them to grow the maize. What lawlessness is this? What a country?
All farmers must be allowed to export, lets not be held captive by evil Greek millers and their Zambian proxies.
A Zambian farmer that exports will bring back that forex into the country, whereas these millers will send that money to their bank accounts abroad.
Lets support our own farmers for once, let FRA supply millers and allow Zambian farmers through Zambia Devlopment Agency and Ministry of Agriculture and DACO offices inconjunction with small scale farmers cooperatives coordinate this for the betterment of all. All levies and taxes from this income should be used only on the districts from where the maize is coming from, on areas such as rural feeder roads, schools, social welfare for the needy and stocking up on medicines plus other deprived areas.
ZNFU must sure FRA, Millers and The Ministry of Agriculture for the value of the early maize grown
ZNFU why are you shocked
FRA has no money to buy maize they’re waiting to get from peasant farmers on nkongole. Millers don’t have the capacity to buy maize in those quantities. Transporters haven’t been paid. Katambo lied to the nation, workers at FRA told us before Xmas that maize won’t last beyond April. PF is a disaster that shouldn’t last beyond August next year
Produces of all farm products should wake up and start doing some thinking out of the box. Team up if possible to create capital, value and supply chains. Kill or shrink these middle men, political institutions and avoided being manipulated. Only then will they realize true benefits from their hard work, help create real sustainable capital and investment.