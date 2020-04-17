9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 17, 2020
Economy

Over 10 Hours of Load shedding to continue until the Kafue Gorge Lower Project is Commissioned-ZESCO

By Chief Editor
ZESCO will have to continue implementing the over 10 hours load shedding for the rest of this year if the 750 mega watts at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power station does not come on board by the third quarter of this year.

ZESCO Director Generation Fidelis Mubiana says this is because Zambia currently has a power deficit of 810 mega watts with generation standing at 1,372 mega watts against the peak demand of 2200 mega watts.

Mr. Mubiana attributes the deficit of power to inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas that supply water to the major hydro generation plants in the country.

He has told the media in Siavonga today that the Kariba North Bank Power Station, the biggest hydro generation plant in the country with an installed capacity of 1,080 mega watts is only able to generate about 275 mega watts because of low water levels.

He said despite the country generally having received adequate rainfall in the last season, the catchment areas that supply water to Lake Kariba experienced droughts.

And Mr. Mubiana says the Kafue Gorge Lower which was supposed to come on board in the second half of this year was affected by Covid-19.

He said contractors from Sino Hydro had gone back to China for holidays but could not come back after the outbreak of the pandemic that has ravaged the globe.

He however notes that ZESCO has instituted level one lock down at Kafue Gorge Lower to allow those inside continue working and not be exposed to the Coronavirus so that the project is not entirely affected.

The ZESCO Generation Director has also revealed that new projects worth millions of dollars are earmarked for implementation in the northern part of the country because of good rainfall pattern there while noting that solar and wind energy plants are also o
cards.

And Zambezi River Authority Hydrologist, Bob Mwangala said the authority has only allocated 22 billion cubic meters of water to the utility companies in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He said this is owing to the low water levels currently being experienced which are the second lowest since 1995.

Mr. Mwangala, however, expressed optimism of water levels rising by June coming from areas Zambezi River and the DRC which takes some time.

5 COMMENTS

  1. Kariba Dam is full now they have found another excuse ….its time ZESCO come clean…lies have short legs. I bet you they have increased imports of electricity. That $27m to RSA has disappeared …surely how can these people call themselves leaders or a President no care whatsoever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after Excuse after excuse. ZESCO The Zambia Excuses Supply Corporation

  4. First of all, you mentioned last year that this project will finish around April/ May this year, now you have changed. Secondly we were told that the increament of the tarrifs were very necessary from 1st January 2020 so as to stop the load shedding and here we are again. We have been lied to before and now we have been duped again. How dull are we that we fall for the same tricks again and again?

  5. Wako – That is the problem with liars …the cover a lie with another before you know it you have a heap of smelly human waste. Victoria Falls is overflowing but Kariba is not full and load shedding should reduce by more than 3/4 but due to corruption and deceitfulness of this incompetent Lazy Lungu regime

