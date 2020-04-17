9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 17, 2020
There will be no branded UPND face masks-Katuka

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s leading opposition UPND says it will not produce any branded face masks to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.

Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka says “As UPND, we have made a position not to politicise the Coronavirus pandemic into a campaign tool. If anyone sees a UPND branded face mask, it’s not from us but the work of our political opponents.”

Mr. Katuka said, “We believe it’s chillingly desperate evil, and satanic to celebrate the prevalence of the disease and use it as a campaign vehicle, when the whole world is closing ranks to fight the pandemic across artificial barriers.”

“And by coincidence, the PF regalia being used to make these masks is from China the same place where the disease first broke out from, then how safe are these PF branded masks?”

He added, “we are aware that some of our former senior UPND officials who have gone back to PF but still have lots of our party regalia, which they have been using to fake defections and may want to make UPND face masks.”

Mr. Katuka said the UPND is a decent party that does not engage in ungodly acts in making capital out of a deadly disease whose cure is still unknown.

Previous articleOver 10 Hours of Load shedding to continue until the Kafue Gorge Lower Project is Commissioned-ZESCO

