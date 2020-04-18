9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 18, 2020
General News

Government understands why a few individuals are selling on the streets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-Inonge Wina

General News
Vice President Inonge Wina has said there is a need to intensify sensitization on coronavirus (COVID-19) in communities to help people understand the gravity of the pandemic and why the government has taken certain measures to curb the disease.

Mrs. Wina explained that if people are not well sensitized, they will not take the pandemic seriously but instead create myths that will make it difficult to combat COVID 19.

“It is important that sensitization groups are formed to go at the household level and make them understand the gravity of the pandemic because if it enters one area, the end results will make it difficult to manage and this is the situation we avoid,” she said.

The Vice President said this last night in Ndola for her tour of the aerial view of the Kafue River floods in Kitwe yesterday.

She, however, commended the provincial administration for establishing a coronavirus diagnostic center and called on the Ministry of Health to preside over it and ensure it is established as a regional centre for diagnosing diseases.

“The diagnostic center will go a long way in helping health authorities to do more testing which is key to diagnosing the COVID-19 pandemic and at least we are assured of minimizing the spread of the virus as more will be tested,” she said.

She said the Ministry of Health should prevail over the new center to ensure it is supported and established as a regional diagnostic testing centre even for other provinces.

The Vice President said she was encouraged that Copperbelt Province has set up systems to fight COVID 19 without much support from central government which she described as a sign of commitment towards achieving government objectives in a defecting fighting pandemic.

Mrs. Wina observed that Zambia is facing a double tragedy in the sense that its economy has not been doing well and now is grappling with the coronavirus.

She said this has made the government understand why a few individuals are selling on the streets amid the pandemic,

“We realized people are not fully aware of what it means when the disease enters in an area but this is what government is working on and police find a way of dealing with the people, do not confiscate their goods,” she advised.

She explained that because of such issues, President Edgar Lungu did not impose a 100 percent lockdown of the country.

On Mopani Copper Mines’ decision to place the mines in Kitwe and Mufulira under care and maintenance, the Vice President appealed to the mining company to dialogue with the government and resolve the issue for the betterment of everyone.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe informed the Vice President that the region has received tremendous support from well-wishers in the fight against COVID-19.

“It is with this support that we managed to provide for our frontline officers such as the police, immigration, health workers and others with face masks and sanitizers among others,” the minister said

Copperbelt province has two active COVID-19 cases at its quarantine center in Masaiti.

These are part of the 48 cumulative cases that the country has recorded since the outbreak was reported in the country.

And Mr. Mwakalombe has informed the Vice President that 300 families in Kitwe have been displaced by the floods during the just ended rain season.

The Kafue River in Kitwe burst its banks due to heavy rains and caused several houses to collapse.

He said the families are still accommodated at Buchi hotel while others are squatting with other families.

And Mrs. Wina said the issue of flooding is now an environmental problem hence people should not build houses along rivers.

