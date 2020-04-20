The Provincial Administration in Lusaka will, beginning today, not allow entry by any Bus coming from other provinces with passengers not wearing face masks.
President Edgar Lungu last week directed that wearing of face masks when going out is mandatory to prevent a person to person transmission of the coronavirus.
The President yesterday noted with sadness that some citizens have continued to act contrary to basic yet lifesaving measures such as wearing masks, sanitizing and washing hands.
He warned those not following the measures to stop immediately as they are not only endangering their lives, but also those of their families and everyone around them.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said that he will personally be at Katuba Toll Plaza today to ensure that the Presidential directive for everyone to wear a face mask is implemented.
Mr Lusambo whose approach has been criticised by some stakeholders describing it as undemocratic said he will send back any bus that is failing to comply with the Presidential Directive on Mandatory wearing of Masks.
He said District Commissioners have also been activated and will also ensure that the directive is adhered to at all entry points.
Ati which law are you using?
Ati I will use a law within myself.
ine njebele Guard!!!!, are these not Chemical Ali tendencies?
Stop terrorising poor Zambians. Some people don’t even have money for food and you expect them to buy face masks. If you want them to wear masks you should hand them out for free, and please don’t give them the useless masks made out of PF chitenges but the quality ones that you are also using. Poor Zambians have started recycling used surgical masks from rubbish heaps by hand washing them in cold water and reselling them. Coronavirus will haunt every one if you don’t give poor people proper face masks they need.
Aristole he meant typical kaponya laws by street thugs.
Hope him is not putting on donated ones.