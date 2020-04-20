The Provincial Administration in Lusaka will, beginning today, not allow entry by any Bus coming from other provinces with passengers not wearing face masks.

President Edgar Lungu last week directed that wearing of face masks when going out is mandatory to prevent a person to person transmission of the coronavirus.

The President yesterday noted with sadness that some citizens have continued to act contrary to basic yet lifesaving measures such as wearing masks, sanitizing and washing hands.

He warned those not following the measures to stop immediately as they are not only endangering their lives, but also those of their families and everyone around them.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said that he will personally be at Katuba Toll Plaza today to ensure that the Presidential directive for everyone to wear a face mask is implemented.

Mr Lusambo whose approach has been criticised by some stakeholders describing it as undemocratic said he will send back any bus that is failing to comply with the Presidential Directive on Mandatory wearing of Masks.

He said District Commissioners have also been activated and will also ensure that the directive is adhered to at all entry points.

[Read 155 times, 155 reads today]