Human Rights Defender Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato has described as primitive and not efficient the manner Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is enforcing the Presidential declaration making the wearing of face masks mandatory in Zambia.
Pilato says the problem with the Bowman approach is not how he decides to whip or who he whips but how he thinks that laws or presidential declarations must be enforced.
He said statecraft is the art of managing the affairs of the country and this must be done through well-designed systems.
Pilato said these systems are collaborative in nature to ensure that there is efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the state affairs.
Below is a full writeup….
Midnight rant
The Problem with the Bowman Approach is not how he decides to whip or who he whips but how he thinks that laws or presidential declarations must be enforced. I wish to submit that his ways of enforcing the Presidential declaration are primitive and not efficient at all and here is why?
Statecraft is the art of managing the affairs of the country and this must be done through well designed systems. These systems are collaborative in nature to ensure that there is efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the state affairs. If Presidential decrees or laws depend on an individual to whip people into obedience then the state systems have collapsed and we are all advised to call our grandparents in the village and tell them that we are in trouble. In Zambia we have 10 provinces and only one Bowman Lusambo. If he is in Cairo Road kicking asses then what happens in Kafue where he can’t be at the same time he is in Lusaka? Can Bowman be in Lusaka and be in Chinsali at the same time to ensure that the Presidential decree is obeyed? If he cant then his approach is primitive.
Government has structures weaved in what I called a system, if this enforcement of the law or decree was done through government established systems, we would have been assured of efficiency in making sure that those who have refused to be sensible in this crisis are dealt with righteously and by now they would have been gripped with the fear of the lord without paying tithes.
The problem we have been faced with in Africa for a long time now is the “powerful man syndrome” where leaders become very powerful than the system they are supposed to be guided by, we have powerful leaders but weak institutions. We have men of action but institutions of inaction. If the only way we can prevent the spread of this Covid 19 is by Lusambo’s whip then our problems are bigger than the red sea we would need Moses to strike the sea and Bowman to strike our bums for us to pass through this crisis. We do not need powerful leaders only but powerful institutions and systems that should guide all those that work for the government. Leadership of powerful men and women is not sustainable because when they are gone, everything goes back to zero. But systems remain.
I do understand some of you my friends have applauded this simple approach in dealing with a very complex problem. I understand this appreciation for him, it is because he is trying to fill a leadership vacuum that can only be filled in by an elected president. There are certain actions by the state that can only be triggered by the president and in moments like this you would expect that the president would make certain decisions to make sure that lives of the people are safeguarded in a very systematic order. Instead of these kangaroo jumps we need a more efficient approach in ensuring that lives are safe even in places where Bowman is not present.
Mr. Bowman Lusambo is daily moving up and down while we are told to stay home, what if he has been exposed to the virus in the process?
Has anyone checked his temperature yet?
Does he think that wearing the ECL hoodie is protection enough from the virus?
Be smart stay home, don’t be like Bowman.
Sometimes tough love is best!
Keeping whipping them Bowman.
They will thank you later.
What are you doing about it yourself? It is time for action not ukulanda landafye. If no ideas imbapofye akalwimbo ka kovid kanshi. Not ifimanyimbo lyonse iwe kutukafye ba keteka.
Good advice from Fumba Chama ‘Be smart stay at home and wash your hands, don’t be like Lusambo’.
Bowman Lusambo for RUNNING MATE 2021, he is the best candidate to take over from ECL in 2026.
Be serious boy. Kovid te munobe! You get on the bus without mask , we sort out out. We find you locked in a pub socilasing without keeping distance we beat you. Simple stay home with you family boyi. Then you will keep yourself and your family?
Sometimes I wonder the sanity of most zambians. Pilato has clearly explained why the Lusambo method will never work but you still ask him what he himself is doing. For God’s sake Pilato has explained that you need sustainable systems in place and not Lusambo. Lets be serious and civilized for a change and may be..just may be our economy may start picking up. If systems were in place Lusambo would be doing his work as provincial minister instead of patroling the streets of Lusaka.
Pilato is right.
What’s unfortunate is Zambian’s don’t know or care about statecraft, even worse is most of them think Lusambo is statecraft improvised.
Things would be different if the country had a less clueless leader.
Zambians should keep those videos and pictures of Bowman Lusambo abusing his authority.
In the 2021 campaigns, we should remind all his victims of what happened to them. Who ever will stand for PF in Lusaka will have a tough time distancing themselves from Lusambo’s brutal actions.
Pilato writes better English than most of the ‘some of us’
@Independent the problem you are always thinking elections . Be aware that we may not even have elections in 2021 if we do not save the situation now. Be proactive now hid the advise.
Lusambo does not need to go enforcing the directive if Zambians followed the directive. The problem is people like @independent, @Dokowe ,Pilato and PM who just talk talk.