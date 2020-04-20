9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 20, 2020
type here...
Columns

Bowman Lusambo’s Ways of Enforcing COVID-19 Directives is Primitive and Note Efficient

By Chief Editor
36 views
11
Columns Bowman Lusambo's Ways of Enforcing COVID-19 Directives is Primitive and Note Efficient
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Human Rights Defender Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato has described as primitive and not efficient the manner Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is enforcing the Presidential declaration making the wearing of face masks mandatory in Zambia.

Pilato says the problem with the Bowman approach is not how he decides to whip or who he whips but how he thinks that laws or presidential declarations must be enforced.

He said statecraft is the art of managing the affairs of the country and this must be done through well-designed systems.

Pilato said these systems are collaborative in nature to ensure that there is efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the state affairs.

Below is a full writeup….

Midnight rant

The Problem with the Bowman Approach is not how he decides to whip or who he whips but how he thinks that laws or presidential declarations must be enforced. I wish to submit that his ways of enforcing the Presidential declaration are primitive and not efficient at all and here is why?

Statecraft is the art of managing the affairs of the country and this must be done through well designed systems. These systems are collaborative in nature to ensure that there is efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the state affairs. If Presidential decrees or laws depend on an individual to whip people into obedience then the state systems have collapsed and we are all advised to call our grandparents in the village and tell them that we are in trouble. In Zambia we have 10 provinces and only one Bowman Lusambo. If he is in Cairo Road kicking asses then what happens in Kafue where he can’t be at the same time he is in Lusaka? Can Bowman be in Lusaka and be in Chinsali at the same time to ensure that the Presidential decree is obeyed? If he cant then his approach is primitive.

Government has structures weaved in what I called a system, if this enforcement of the law or decree was done through government established systems, we would have been assured of efficiency in making sure that those who have refused to be sensible in this crisis are dealt with righteously and by now they would have been gripped with the fear of the lord without paying tithes.

The problem we have been faced with in Africa for a long time now is the “powerful man syndrome” where leaders become very powerful than the system they are supposed to be guided by, we have powerful leaders but weak institutions. We have men of action but institutions of inaction. If the only way we can prevent the spread of this Covid 19 is by Lusambo’s whip then our problems are bigger than the red sea we would need Moses to strike the sea and Bowman to strike our bums for us to pass through this crisis. We do not need powerful leaders only but powerful institutions and systems that should guide all those that work for the government. Leadership of powerful men and women is not sustainable because when they are gone, everything goes back to zero. But systems remain.

I do understand some of you my friends have applauded this simple approach in dealing with a very complex problem. I understand this appreciation for him, it is because he is trying to fill a leadership vacuum that can only be filled in by an elected president. There are certain actions by the state that can only be triggered by the president and in moments like this you would expect that the president would make certain decisions to make sure that lives of the people are safeguarded in a very systematic order. Instead of these kangaroo jumps we need a more efficient approach in ensuring that lives are safe even in places where Bowman is not present.

Mr. Bowman Lusambo is daily moving up and down while we are told to stay home, what if he has been exposed to the virus in the process?

Has anyone checked his temperature yet?

Does he think that wearing the ECL hoodie is protection enough from the virus?

Be smart stay home, don’t be like Bowman.

[Read 419 times, 419 reads today]
Previous articleUPND distances the party from the face masks produced in its colours
Next articleFinance Minister paints a gloomy picture of the Economy as a result of COVID-19, budget shortfall estimated at 20%

11 COMMENTS

  2. What are you doing about it yourself? It is time for action not ukulanda landafye. If no ideas imbapofye akalwimbo ka kovid kanshi. Not ifimanyimbo lyonse iwe kutukafye ba keteka.

    4

  5. Be serious boy. Kovid te munobe! You get on the bus without mask , we sort out out. We find you locked in a pub socilasing without keeping distance we beat you. Simple stay home with you family boyi. Then you will keep yourself and your family?

    1

  6. Sometimes I wonder the sanity of most zambians. Pilato has clearly explained why the Lusambo method will never work but you still ask him what he himself is doing. For God’s sake Pilato has explained that you need sustainable systems in place and not Lusambo. Lets be serious and civilized for a change and may be..just may be our economy may start picking up. If systems were in place Lusambo would be doing his work as provincial minister instead of patroling the streets of Lusaka.

  7. Pilato is right.
    What’s unfortunate is Zambian’s don’t know or care about statecraft, even worse is most of them think Lusambo is statecraft improvised.
    Things would be different if the country had a less clueless leader.

    1

  8. Zambians should keep those videos and pictures of Bowman Lusambo abusing his authority.
    In the 2021 campaigns, we should remind all his victims of what happened to them. Who ever will stand for PF in Lusaka will have a tough time distancing themselves from Lusambo’s brutal actions.

    1

  10. @Independent the problem you are always thinking elections . Be aware that we may not even have elections in 2021 if we do not save the situation now. Be proactive now hid the advise.

  11. Lusambo does not need to go enforcing the directive if Zambians followed the directive. The problem is people like @independent, @Dokowe ,Pilato and PM who just talk talk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 5

Finance Minister paints a gloomy picture of the Economy as a result of COVID-19, budget shortfall estimated at 20%

Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu says it is estimated that the budgeted revenue will fall short of the target by...
Read more
Columns

Bowman Lusambo’s Ways of Enforcing COVID-19 Directives is Primitive and Note Efficient

Chief Editor - 11
Human Rights Defender Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato has described as primitive and not efficient the manner Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo is...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND distances the party from the face masks produced in its colours

Chief Editor - 4
UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has distanced the party from the face masks produced in its colors and has warned members of the public to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Matate Ends Truce With Mpondela

sports - 4
Athletics great Samuel Matete has backed out of the 2018 reconciliation with Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela. Matete said the Mpondela led ZA executive...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Bowman Lusambo Wear Face Masks Operation in Action

Chief Editor - 29
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo during his operation to ensure that everyone wears face masks as directed by the President https://youtu.be/eyZYhfAPpNE
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The hard truths about the Africa China Cooperation: There is urgent need to change the partnership strategy

Columns Chief Editor - 29
By Kumbukilani Phiri One day when all is messed up and we are all trying to look at who to blame, that’s when we will...
Read more

Covid-19: It is time to temporarily legalise Kachasu

Columns editor - 26
As countries globally battle to contain the coronavirus pandemic, some African governments naturally have their ears and begging bowls to global western governments for...
Read more

Chief Kasomelwela calls on Zambians to make use of Digital Financial Services as a measure to fight the spread of the Covid-19

Columns Chief Editor - 5
Chief Kasomalwela of the Bemba people in Chembe district in Luapula has called on Zambians to enhance the use of digital financial services (DFS)...
Read more

Boma ni Bowman? The Plight of the Rule of law in Zambia during COVID-19

Columns Chief Editor - 19
By Felicity Kayumba Kalunga Zambia reported its first two COVID-19 positive cases on 18th March 2020. Ahead of this development, the country had taken proactive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 420 times, 420 reads today]