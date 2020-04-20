UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has distanced the party from the face masks produced in its colors and has warned members of the public to reject the masks.
Mr Kakoma says the UPND has not produced and will not distribute anything marked in its party colors towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the party position, as directed by their Leader Hakainde Hichilema remains that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID-19 as it is a matter of serious national concern that transcends party politics.
Mr Kakoma has maintained that the party shall not produce branded personal protective equipment and has accused the PF of being behind the masks that has surfaced in Southern Province in UPND colors.
But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on the UPND to reconsider its anti-masking campaign as a matter of urgency.
Mr Chanda said this is not a time for taking such a campaign, for so many reasons beyond the call to unity during this pandemic.
He noted that the World Health Organisation is predicting that Africa coronavirus cases could hit 10 million in six months, should the models be accurate.
Mr Chanda said this by itself must be a wakeup call for all stakeholders, including political parties to contribute positively to the fight against Coronavirus.
“Our Health sector is doing everything in their power and capacity to slow down the rates of infections in Zambia by encouraging all Citizens to adhere to the strict prescribed hygiene measures. To ensure the rates remain low, and most importantly, it is mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public”, he said.
Mr Chanda said any type of mask that helps protect the citizens is a life-saver under these circumstances adding that this means that all stakeholders, including political parties must do what is necessary to help, especially those in society who are unable to buy masks fetching between K15 and K25 per piece.
He expressed hope the UPND will be able to see the bigger picture the pandemic and consequently rescind its anti-masking campaign.
Mr Chanda has urged the UPND to make homemade masks irrespective of the colors or branding and avail them to ordinary members of the public for free.
He said such a donation from UPND, will help citizens using public transport every day, Marketeers who are selling every day, and many others in compounds who cannot afford to spend K25 daily on masks.
Mr Chanda said for the sake of these and many others,UPND should immediately reconsider its anti-masks campaign and instead act by complementing Government efforts to ensure that every citizen has access to a mask, on a daily basis, until this pandemic is over.
Iwe Kakoma, what the country now needs are masks. What ever is written on them is not important. We do not mind if UPND produces masks maked PF . You can even put Zambia on them or even HH or KALABA or Dora we do not mind. What we need are face masks. Save your voters from dying.
Why do you want to play politics all the time??? C’mon be reasonable for once
UPND and HH are just a bunch of dull breed. Zambians want masks whether they be labelled UPND or PF or Truth Hates or Tarinno Orange or HH or ELC bra bra. Be mature and save people. Always politicking…hey we are tired.
Sunday Monday Chanda says any face mask will help reduce spread coronavirus. Beware Zambians with this type of falsehood. Face masks must meet both scientific and medical standards to be effective in reducing spread of coronavirus, Zambia Bureau of Standards in conjuction with chief medical officer (if any), should be involved to ensure safety and effectiveness of locally made face masks. PF regime should understand its not ANY FACE MASK that will reduce the infection of coronavirus.
@MunaDekhane
Desperate times …Are you going to wait for Zambia bureau of standards to certitfy what to cover yourself and your child? Fwayeni fye nangu ka tenge , nangu fye akasalu akali clean. Kaveni umwana pakanwa na pa myona tata. Protect your family bwana…..Only you will do. Not kakoma, not Lungu and not HH. ONLY YOU BWANA!!!!