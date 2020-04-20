UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has distanced the party from the face masks produced in its colors and has warned members of the public to reject the masks.

Mr Kakoma says the UPND has not produced and will not distribute anything marked in its party colors towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the party position, as directed by their Leader Hakainde Hichilema remains that it shall not engage in any form of politics on the issue of COVID-19 as it is a matter of serious national concern that transcends party politics.

Mr Kakoma has maintained that the party shall not produce branded personal protective equipment and has accused the PF of being behind the masks that has surfaced in Southern Province in UPND colors.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on the UPND to reconsider its anti-masking campaign as a matter of urgency.

Mr Chanda said this is not a time for taking such a campaign, for so many reasons beyond the call to unity during this pandemic.

He noted that the World Health Organisation is predicting that Africa coronavirus cases could hit 10 million in six months, should the models be accurate.

Mr Chanda said this by itself must be a wakeup call for all stakeholders, including political parties to contribute positively to the fight against Coronavirus.

“Our Health sector is doing everything in their power and capacity to slow down the rates of infections in Zambia by encouraging all Citizens to adhere to the strict prescribed hygiene measures. To ensure the rates remain low, and most importantly, it is mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public”, he said.

Mr Chanda said any type of mask that helps protect the citizens is a life-saver under these circumstances adding that this means that all stakeholders, including political parties must do what is necessary to help, especially those in society who are unable to buy masks fetching between K15 and K25 per piece.

He expressed hope the UPND will be able to see the bigger picture the pandemic and consequently rescind its anti-masking campaign.

Mr Chanda has urged the UPND to make homemade masks irrespective of the colors or branding and avail them to ordinary members of the public for free.

He said such a donation from UPND, will help citizens using public transport every day, Marketeers who are selling every day, and many others in compounds who cannot afford to spend K25 daily on masks.

Mr Chanda said for the sake of these and many others,UPND should immediately reconsider its anti-masks campaign and instead act by complementing Government efforts to ensure that every citizen has access to a mask, on a daily basis, until this pandemic is over.

