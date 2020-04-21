9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Economy

Ghana begins production of Personal protective equipment so they don’t have to import it from other countries

On Saturday, 11th April 2020, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana paid a working visit to four Ghanaian Garment Manufacturing companies in Accra.

The companies have been selected by the Akufo-Addo Administration to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline health workers leading the fight against the Corona Virus Pandemic.

The local Garments companies visited by Hon. Minister were Dignity DTRT, Sleek Garments, Cadling Fashions and Alfie Designs Limited, are among other companies producing Face Mask, Medical Scrubs, Hospital Gowns and Head Gears using fabrics from ATL, Volta Star Textiles and GTP.

Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by a team from both Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Health encouraged both management and workers of the companies to adhere to the World Health Organisation’s preventive protocols and express the gratitude of the Government to them for supporting the fight against this global pandemic.

4 COMMENTS

    • let us avoid this way of correcting leaders. Offer suggestions and insist on how best we could do things. Tell me what action or advice a leader would get out of such contributions. absolutely zero. waste of space.

      3

  3. Just from that announcement Ghana stock market performance.
    The current GSE market capitalization is GHS 55.44 billion. … Regarding the performance of GSE market indices, the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) moved up 18.04 (0.86%) points to close at 2,124.62, representing a 1-week loss of 0.5%, a 4-week loss of 2.58%, and an overall year-to-date loss of 5.87%.

    Lusaka’s stock exchange no information.

    PF and UPND time-out

