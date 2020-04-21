Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has disclosed that he will be holding a high -level course for all top-tier goalkeeper coaches.

Zambia is in a goalkeeper transition period with no clear heir to Kennedy Mweene who has taken an international sabbatical.

“The first activity that we shall make once this covid-19 is done is that we shall have a course for goalkeeping coaches,” Micho said.

“It is a very crucial aspect because you cannot speak about goalkeeping coaching if goalkeeping coaches at their clubs are not at the required level.

“I have brought a goalkeeping coach that is one missing factor that has let down Zambian football so much. We have set up a Zambian football academy that will have an identity.

“This goalkeeping coach that I have brought Miroslav Istonic has set a very strong standard in five different countries that I do not want to speak about.”

Meanwhile, five goalkeepers have been tested in competitiveand friendly action since Mweene’s last appearence in November 2018 that has seen Green Eagles Sebastian Mwange and Toaster Nsabata of Zanaco prominent in that rotation.

